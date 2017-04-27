Life of Brian: Dozier happy he’s still in Minnesota

By Stephen Hunt

Special to the Journal

ARLINGTON, Texas – Looking back, “interesting” is the best way to characterize Brian Dozier’s offseason.

For much of the hot stove season, rumors swirled around the 2015 American League All-Star second baseman from Fulton. One popular scenario had Dozier going to Los Angeles to join the Dodgers while in another, he would head to the National League and join the Atlanta Braves.

But in the end, Dozier, 29, expressed an ardent desire to remain with Minnesota, which selected him in the eighth round of the 2009 draft out of Southern Miss, and with which he debuted in 2012, so he remains in the Twin Cities.

“My wife and I, we really love the city,” Dozier said. “You get really comfortable in a place you’ve been for a while, and everything just seems to be easy. Where I’m from, everything’s really easy, so I think that’s a reason why we like it a lot in Minnesota.”

Through Tuesday, Dozier was hitting .247 with two homers. A bit of a slow starter, he wound up with a career-high 42 homers last season.

Dozier admits it was nice to be wanted by other teams, especially by contenders, but the devout Christian said he leaned on his faith to explain why he remains with the Twins.

“Nothing really ever came to fruition with a move being made, but at the same time, I’m a believer it all happens for a reason,” he said. “Ended up staying here and not moving, so this is where I’m supposed to be this year.”

In his sixth big-league season, Dozier is naturally viewed as one of the veteran leaders in the Minnesota clubhouse, leadership which was tested last season as the Twins finished 59-103.

“Don’t say that word too loud, veteran. It makes me feel old,” Dozier joked. “That was a test for myself and a lot of other guys in here they consider leaders on the team because it’s easy to lead when everything’s going great, anybody can.”

Twins outfielder Max Kepler, five years younger than Dozier, calls his teammate someone he looks up to and the epitome of what a successful big-leaguer should be.

“He’s come a long way,” Kepler said. “He went from being more of a contact hitter, a slap hitter, to being a power hitter, and driving in a lot of runs. A guy I always look up to, very inspirational speaker. He’s that guy on the team, position-player wise. I think we can all lean on him if we’re in any trouble.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.