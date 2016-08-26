Lions keep control in win

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

BIGGERSVILLE – The Biggersville Lions kept the keys to victory simple against New Site.

Run the ball and control the clock.

“Our running back gave 110 percent tonight and the line gave him some holes,” Biggersville head coach Stan Platt said following his team’s 26-12 win on Thursday.

Laquonn Mayes got the ball early and often for the Lions. He rushed for 8- and 5-yard touchdowns in the first half to help Biggersville to a 20-6 halftime lead.

The sophomore finished with 158 rushing yards. John Spencer added a rushing and passing touchdown as well.

Biggersville never trailed in the game. The Lions kept New Site from effectively moving the ball most of the night.

“We were a little hurt on the line,” New Site head coach Matt Stacy said. “They were blitzing up the middle and overloading the gaps.”

Ramsey Ivy threw for a touchdown. Christian Stacy rushed for New Site’s only touchdowns.