Local teams will flex muscles at state meet

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

Perry Liles has been fired up about high school powerlifting since 1988, when he left Mississippi State in search of his first coaching job.

“I’ve always been excited about powerlifting as a sport,” said Calhoun City High School’s football and powerlifting coach. “I have a passion for it.”

Liles’ passion reaches its pinnacle today when the Mississippi High School Activities Association conducts its 24th annual state meet at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson.

The first state meet in 1993 featured 48 lifters. This year more than 160 teams and 600-plus lifters – boys and girls – will be in competition in nine classes (1-6A boys, I-III girls).

“My goal was always to make this meet as big as possible,” said Liles, who serves as the meet’s director. “At Calhoun City, we use powerlifting and track to get better in other sports.

“We encourage our athletes to participate in powerlifting. It helps us tremendously.”

Liles’ football team won the MHSAA Class 2A state championship in football last fall.

Liles believes many have contributed to the growth of powerlifting in the state. “A lot of people have been a part of this,” he said. “There are a lot of folks really excited about this sport.”

Defending champions

Oxford (5A), Pontotoc (4A) and Bruce (2A) enter the meet as the defending boys state champions. East Union (Class I) is the lone defending girls state champion from Northeast Mississippi.

Liles says Oxford, Pontotoc and North Pontotoc (3A) have good shots at winning state championships this season. In girls, he likes East Union and Calhoun City’s chances in Class I. Pontotoc and Charleston are his picks in Class II girls.

“The tradition at Pontotoc is something our kids and community are proud of,” Pontotoc coach Marty Warren said after last year’s victory. “We have expectations to repeat. Our kids are a different breed; they love this stuff.”

The weigh-in for the state meet was Thursday night at the coliseum.

The meet is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. today.

gene.phelps@journalinc.com

Twitter: @genephelps