LOGAN LOWERY: Bulldogs just may surprise

STARKVILLE

All summer long – and especially over the last few weeks – I’ve been bombarded with variations of the same question.

Everyone wants to know how Mississippi State is going to do this year.

Having covered the Bulldogs exclusively for the past nine years, that question is pretty standard this time of year. But I cannot remember a season in which people are so genuinely curious what type of product MSU will put on the field.

Perhaps it’s the entirely new defensive staff and scheme or maybe it’s just that Dak Prescott is gone, but people seem puzzled.

My answer has been the same every single time people have asked that question to me. I simply say “about like last year.”

There are usually some strange looks after I give my response.

With all those changes, how can the Bulldogs possibly bounce back with a 9-4 year like they did in 2015?

I’ll admit that I am a lot more optimistic about State’s chances this season than many of my media colleagues on the national level. Most have the Bulldogs hovering around the 6-6 range.

I myself cautiously put Mississippi State at 7-5 in my regular-season schedule analysis that was published this past Sunday, but it wouldn’t take too much arm twisting to convince me the Bulldogs can beat both BYU and Texas A&M this year.

To me, there are four swing games on MSU’s schedule that will ultimately decide if this season is a success – Auburn, BYU, Texas A&M and Arkansas. All three of those SEC games will be played in Starkville, where the Bulldogs are 11-3 over the last two seasons.

If Mississippi State can somehow win all four of those toss-up games, then I can see it with as many as nine regular-season victories.

Underrated?

Auburn, Texas A&M and Arkansas were all picked to finish ahead of State by the media, who yet again predicted the Bulldogs to finish in last place in the SEC West. They have only finished at the bottom of the division once under Dan Mullen and that was in his initial season, 2009.

I agree that this might not be the most talented or experienced team Mullen has put on the field during his tenure but there are enough of those aspects to maneuver through a manageable schedule and find their share of success.

The best news about this whole scenario is that the season will soon be here and there will finally be some new questions for me to answer.

Logan Lowery (logan.lowery@journalinc.com) covers Mississippi State for the Daily Journal. He blogs daily at DJournal.com