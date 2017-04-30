LOGAN LOWERY: Bulldogs make like MacGyver

STARKVILLE

With three weekends remaining in the regular season, No. 10 Mississippi State is still very much in control of its own destiny.

Not many people, including yours truly, would’ve guessed the Bulldogs would be having this type of the year with as many players as they lost to the draft last season. Factor in that they’re doing it with an absurd amount of injuries and a new head coach and it’s even more remarkable.

Right now, MSU has a better league and overall record than it had a year ago – when it won the SEC.

At this point, Andy Cannizaro is the obvious choice for SEC Coach of the Year. I’ve been referring to him as the “Baseball MacGyver” because he’s been making something out of nothing and continues to win on a weekly basis despite a depleted roster with very few arms available.

Loaded deck

The team has embraced Cannizaro’s all-hands-on-deck philosophy and continue to fight on despite the deck stacked against them.

MSU will try to keep things together in May with back-to-back road series at Texas A&M and Georgia over the next two weeks before wrapping up the regular season at home against LSU.

A home tilt with Troy on May 16 is the only remaining non-conference game remaining.

Renovation to the new $55 million Dudy Noble Field could be delayed as the Bulldogs are currently projected as a host site for an NCAA Regional.

It’s hard to say how the Bulldogs will hold up in a postseason tournament format with their limited amount of pitching but this team may continue to surprise just as it has done all year long.

No matter how this season finishes up, it should be considered a success and certainly bodes well for the future under Cannizaro’s leadership.

Logan Lowery (logan.lowery @journalinc.com) covers MSU for the Journal. He blogs daily at DJournal.com.