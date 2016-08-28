LOGAN LOWERY: Can Mullen make magic with new signal caller?

STARKVILLE

Mississippi State has been in the midst of a tight quarterback competition since the spring.

A starter still hasn’t been named, and it’s now down to six days before the Bulldogs kick off the season against South Alabama. Junior Damian Williams, sophomore Nick Fitzgerald and redshirt freshman Nick Tiano are still battling things out.

Whichever one of those three wins the job, they will have the unenviable task of not only replacing a first team All-SEC signal caller but the best player in program history – Dak Prescott.

In only two-plus seasons as the starter, he rewrote all of the school’s record books while guiding MSU to its first ever No. 1 national ranking for five weeks in 2014.

Prescott’s popularity amongst Bulldog fans is unparalleled, becoming just as much ingrained in State’s identity and lore as Jack Cristil, the Left Field Lounge and Edam cheese. Prescott was the face of the program both on and off the field, always taking the extra time to pose for pictures, sign autographs or simply say hello to the mobs of fans that seemed to flock to him wherever he went in Starkville.

For as much as Prescott gave to the Bulldogs during his 5 1/2 years, the thing that will be missed most and hardest to replace is his unquestioned leadership. That’s the aspect the trio of candidates to be his replacement have the biggest shoes to fill.

Williams, Fitzgerald or Tiano will have to win over the respect of the team and fan base all the while trying to maneuver Mississippi State through the ever treacherous gauntlet that is the SEC.

Prescott’s legacy certainly casts a large shadow, but the new Bulldogs’ starting quarterback will need to create his own identity to the team and play his own game, not Prescott’s.

We will find out soon enough if Prescott was perhaps just a once in a lifetime talent for MSU or if coach Dan Mullen can recreate that same magic with another signal caller this season.

Logan Lowery (logan.lowery@journalinc.com) covers Mississippi State for the Journal. He blogs daily at Djournal.com.