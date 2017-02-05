LOGAN LOWERY: MSU closes with late flurry

STARKVILLE

National signing day 2017 was the most painless and drama-free one I can recall since I started paying attention to such things at Mississippi State in 2009.

The Bulldogs already had a bulk of their signees enrolled and attending classes on Wednesday. A school-record 13 players arrived at MSU last month with nine transferring in from the Mississippi junior college ranks and four others graduating high school early.

That large number left only 11 players for the Bulldogs to sign this past week. But as there always seems to be, State still had a little suspense held for signing day and was able to bring in Starkville four-star linebacker Willie Gay and three-star defensive tackle Duke Collins to commit and sign as well as convince three-star defensive end Aaron Odom to flip his commitment back from Louisville.

Many of the key components of Mississippi State’s class came in January. Four-star quarterback Keytaon Thompson is already on campus and will go through spring drills as the Bulldogs’ No. 2 signal caller following a standout senior season that earned him Gatorade Player of the Year in Louisiana.

Four early signees already have experience at the Division I level as safety Johnathan Abram and defensive end Chauncey Rivers both played at Georgia, safety Brian Cole saw action at Michigan and defensive end Montez Sweat played at Michigan State.

MSU also signed offensive linemen Tommy Champion and Tyree Phillips and defensive tackle Lee Autry from the juco ranks and all will compete for playing time starting in the spring. Wide receiver Austin Williams, defensive tackle James Jackson and cornerback Tyler Williams will have a leg up on the rest of the high school class as they too go through spring drills after graduating in December.

Dan Mullen spoke of the “girth” he was able to sign on the offensive line. Aside from Champion (6-5, 330) and Phillips (6-5, 355), the Bulldogs also brought in Josh Cooper (6-7, 355), Montravious Richardson (6-7, 300) and Cordavien Suggs (6-6, 285).

If you look ahead at the Bulldogs’ 2018 class, you’ll see 6-foot-9, 345-pound offensive tackle Kwatrivous Johnson waiting in the wings as well.

Yes, State did sign All-American Tucker Day, the nation’s top punter according to some services. But Day will also be tasked with placekicking duties as well.

Linebacker Tyler Dunning, defensive tackle Noah Ellis and safety Landon Guidry were signed on the defensive side of the ball along with Columbus four-star running back Kylin Hill on offense.

Mullen mentioned Gay, Day and Hill as three players that signed Wednesday that could see the field early.

In all, it appears the Bulldogs inked a well-rounded class that ranked 24th nationally. We’ll see how well those rankings translates to the field in the fall.

Logan Lowery (logan.lowery@journalinc.com) covers Mississippi State for the Journal. He blogs daily at DJournal.com