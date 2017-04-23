LOGAN LOWERY: One freaky Friday in Starkville

STARKVILLE

I’ve played, covered and watched a lot of baseball in my 35 years on this earth, but I’ve never encountered a game as crazy as the series finale between Mississippi State and Alabama.

A Friday doubleheader which started at 4:03 p.m. and finished up Saturday at 1:50 a.m. featured more bizarre plot twists than an M. Night Shyamalan movie.

A total of 43 players were used in the five-hour, 43-minute nightcap – with 17 pitchers combining to throw 459 pitches.

The length of the game wasn’t even close to being the weirdest thing I witnessed. After all, I’ve covered the only two 17-inning games in MSU history as well as the four-hour, 52-minute marathon against Georgia last year – which was the longest nine-inning game in baseball history.

Let’s start from the beginning, as the Bulldogs were being no-hit by Bama starter Jake Walters through the first five innings. The Crimson Tide led 5-0 by that point and seemingly had the game on cruise control.

But that’s when MSU erupted for nine runs on seven hits in the sixth inning, with all nine players reaching base and eight different players scoring in the frame.

Give Alabama credit for not waving the white flag after that meltdown. The Tide plated two runs in their next two at bats to tie the game 9-9 and ultimately sent it into extra innings.

In the top of the 11th, Alabama appeared to break the game open with three runs. The big blow was a Connor Short two-run double with the bases loaded and the Bulldogs protecting with a five-man infield and just two outfielders.

Then State loaded the bases with three hits – two of which were infield singles – with one out in the bottom half. A wild pitch and sacrifice fly plated two of the runs but left the tying run at third with two away.

Luke Alexander meekly poked a routine pop up between the plate and pitcher’s mound that looked to be the end, but Alabama closer Davis Vainer missed the ball and took a tumble, allowing the run to score and the game to continue.

Fast forward to the bottom of the 13th when the Crimson Tide walked the bases loaded with one out. That’s when Alexander grounded a 3-2 pitch to short and ended that wacky affair once and for all for a walk-off 13-12 victory.

Even that play stirred some controversy as Alabama argued to no avail that the routine grounder hit the Bulldog runner, which caused the ball to skip out into center field.

The winning pitcher was outfielder Brant Blaylock, who logged 2 2/3 shutout innings giving up just one hit and one walk with two strikeouts. Blaylock was the 10th hurler used by the Bulldogs.

After all that, Mississippi State finally had a sweep over Alabama for its fifth consecutive SEC series win. No matter what happens around the conference the rest of the weekend, the Diamond Dogs will at least be tied for the league lead at 13-5.

Considering what the team lost to the draft last year, coaching changes, injuries and attrition, MSU sitting atop the SEC standings might be the strangest and most remarkable thing of all.

Logan Lowery (logan.lowery @journalinc.com) covers MSU for the Journal. He blogs daily at DJournal.com