Long balls, late burst lead Missouri past Ole Miss

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Ole Miss right-hander James McArthur struggled to keep the ball in the park, and Ole Miss could not build on early momentum in a 9-3 loss to Missouri Friday night at Swayze Field in Game 1 of their SEC series.

Ole Miss has been outscored 24-5 in its last two SEC series-opening games.

McArthur had allowed only one home run this season – that on opening weekend – but the home crowd of 8,004 groaned when Missouri’s Connor Brumfield homered to the right field bullpen in the third inning to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead.

Junior right-hander Cole Bartlett was a surprise starter for Missouri on the mound when it announced that its regular Game 1 guy, Tanner Houck, didn’t have enough time to warm up in a game delayed 44 minutes at the start.

A reliever, Bartlett was making the fourth start of his career, the first of this season. After a rocky first inning he settled down and threw a complete game. Bartlett’s previous career-long was six innings.

The long balls were two of six extra-base hits for Missouri (26-12, 8-8 SEC). Ole Miss (23-15, 7-9) hit into three double plays.

McArthur through six innings allowed only three hits, but two were home runs, the first a two-run shot by catcher Brett Bond after designated hitter Nelson Mompierre led off with a double.

That tied the game at 2 and erased a solid offensive start for the Rebels who had hits from the first three in the order – Tate Blackman, Will Golsan and Colby Bortles – in the bottom of the first. Bortles singled home Blackman, and Golsan scored when Ryan Olenek tried to steal second. Golsan finished with three hits.

Brumfield began the night hitting .345, but the home run was his first of the season.

McArthur walked Mompierre to lead off the seventh, and Ole Miss reliever Will Stokes gave up a walk and a two-out RBI double to allow the Tigers to take a 4-2 lead.

Missouri scored five runs over the last two innings. Three in the eighth were unearned. One run scored on a two-out error, and a two-run double followed.

Missouri 9, Ole Miss 3

Missouri 021 000 132 – 9 7 0

Ole Miss 200 000 001 – 3 10 1

WP: Cole Bartlett (5-0). LP: James McArthur (2-3). Multiple Hits: (MU) Connor Brumfield. (OM) Will Golsan 3, Colby Bortles. 2B: (MU) Nelson Mompierre, Brian Sharp, Alex Samples. HR: (MU) Brett Bond, Brumfield. DP: Missouri 3. LOB: Missouri 5, Ole Miss 2. T: 2:39. A: 8,004.

Records: Ole Miss 23-15, 7-9 SEC; Missouri (26-12, 8-8)