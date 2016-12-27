At long last, MSU catches a break

By Logan Lowery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – After losing three games on the final play during the regular season, something finally went right for Mississippi State on Monday.

The Bulldogs’ Nelson Adams blocked a 37-yard field goal with five seconds to play to close out a 17-16 victory in the St. Petersburg Bowl.

MSU lost 21-20 to South Alabama when Westin Graves clanked a 28-yard field goal, dropped a 28-21 double overtime decision at BYU and fell 40-38 on a 51-yard field goal at Kentucky as time expired.

“Westin Graves made the game-winning field goal and we won on the final play of the game,” said MSU coach Dan Mullen. “That’s opposite of what’s happened most of the year. Maybe that’s a good sign for our future.”

Graves, who missed the potential game-winner in the season opener, got the opportunity to play the role of hero in the fourth quarter as his 36-yard field goal sailed through the uprights to give the Bulldogs their only lead of the game.

“I’ve been at about rock bottom and had my ups and downs,” Graves said. “But you have to have faith in God and trust in Him because He’s got a plan and that what I trusted. You just have to get back up because that’s how life is and that’s the biggest things I’ve taken away from this season.”

Graves had missed six of his last eight field goal attempts entering the game and hadn’t made one since Nov. 12 at Alabama.

Mullen is hopeful his team has learned some valuable life experiences throughout this year they can use next season and also later in life.

“If you continue to grind, continue to work then in the end it’s going to go your way,” Mullen said.

