Luke praises Taylor at left tackle, likes his young players

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

OXFORD – Leaving spring it was quite possible that the replacement for left tackle Laremy Tunsil could be a redshirt freshman.

Alex Givens had performed well, his coaches said. Hugh Freeze said he really liked the physical makeup of Givens (6-foot-6, 297 pounds). Indeed Givens, of Nashville, is the lean type of lineman Freeze has often tried to sign, a guy with reach, a guy who can add weight to his frame.

Another example of that is redshirt freshman Michael Howard, who was too lean to be ready to contribute on the OL soon. Howard was 240-ish when he signed. He’s listed at 250 now.

We met with offensive line coach Matt Luke earlier this week. There’s been a lot of attention on the left tackle spot, currently manned by Rod Taylor at No. 1. Luke expresses a lot of confidence in Taylor here but went on to say that Givens would likely have started at left tackle had the move of Taylor from guard to tackle not blossomed the way Luke believes it has.

Luke talks about Taylor and that left tackle spot early in this clip, and has good things to say about Givens near the end.

“If not for Rod having such a good camp, he would be in the starting role. He’s a guy I’m excited about, and he’ll be seeing his first action on Monday night at as well,” Luke said.