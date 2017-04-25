MACJC Hall of Fame to induct ICC’s Gray

Daily Journal

Itawamba Community College women’s basketball coach Nanci Gray will be inducted into the MACJC Sports Hall of Fame tonight at Hinds Community College in Pearl.

Gray, who played basketball at Houlka and ICC, recently completed her 11th season as head coach of the Lady Indians. After spending more than 27 years in high school education at Houlka, Bruce, and Tupelo and 17 years as a head coach, she has led the Lady Indians to three MACJC state titles and three NJCAA Region 23 Championships, three MACJC titles, and six MACJC North Division crowns.

Her career record is 661-200.

Former Northeast Mississippi basketball player Audrey Covington and former Northwest baseball player and coach Bill Selby are also among the inductees.