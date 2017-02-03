Making forever last: Preserving mounts requires continued care

By Kevin Tate

Outdoors Writer

BELMONT – The deer and ducks, the turkeys and small mammals whose mounted forms remind us of the places we’ve been, the mountains we’ve climbed, the hours we’ve spent working and the years we’ve spent dreaming make for wonderful conversation pieces, tactile examples of our Creator’s most beautiful handiwork.

Once they’ve finally crossed our thresholds, a few simple steps can keep them as fresh as the moment they first came into sight in the wild.

“First, once the taxidermist is done, you should make plans to take special care getting the mounts home,” says Paul Witt, of Belmont. He’s been preserving hunters’ memories for decades and his work draws customers from around the country, who bring him animals taken both around the world and just down the road from home.

The care he takes to ensure his finished products exhibit the best possible appearance depends on the care their owners show, both before and after they spend time in his shop.

“When you’re taking the mounts home, make sure they don’t roll around and break anything,” he said.

Once they are home, he said, it pays to remember the fins and feathers, hide and hair are still natural products to be protected.

“The No. 1 thing to be aware of for deer heads, or for anything with hide and hair, is preventing dermestid beetles from getting started,” he said.

These are small beetles that can take up residence in the skin of preserved mounts and wreak havoc, which is usually first noticed once it’s too late.

“They’ll cut the hairs off level with the hide,” he said, “and once that starts, it’s usually too late.”

In the core process of the mounting work, he said, taxidermists clean and remove all the flesh from the hide in question, and apply an insecticide to eliminate any bugs that may already be there in hiding.

“When you get it home from the taxidermist, it should be good for a few months from the treatment it would have received there,” Witt said. “After that, I recommend an insecticide called ‘Bifen.’ Spray it on and, very gently, brush it into the hair with a soft brush, working in the direction of the grain of the hair, not against it. Reapply that as often as the label on the insecticide package recommends.

“If the beetles get started in one mount in your house, they’ll spread on to all the others you may have one after another.

Quality work

“This is one area where better taxidermy results in fewer problems. If the hide has been fleshed and cleaned as thoroughly as possible, you’re less likely to encounter problems, but it still pays to use an insecticide as a preventative measure, but only on deer and other mammals. Don’t put it on birds at all.”

Ducks, turkeys and other birds, Witt said, are much less likely to have any similar problem develop, which is a good thing, because there’s very little that can be done lest a mount’s feathers be damaged. Do not, he says, apply insecticide to anything with feathers.

Typically, at worst, mounted bird feathers can collect dust, which can be gently removed with a feather duster and a hair dryer, working carefully and always with the grain, the direction the feathers naturally lie.

Mounted fish can be carefully wiped with a damp cloth, working in the direction of the scales. Gills can be dusted with a very soft brush.

Returning to the subject of mounted mammals, once they’re protected from beetles, their appearance can be greatly refreshed by applying a product named “Laser Sheen” to the hair and antlers.

“It’s a product people use on show horses,” Witt said. “It will really enhance the shine. It’s available in a pump spray or in a concentrated form. Use that once or twice a year on mammals but, again, never on birds.”

The eyes of mounts, as well as the noses of mammals, can be gently cleaned with a damp cloth as well, restoring their lifelike appearances.

When you’re choosing a spot to display your mount, Witt says to make sure it’s not hanging in direct sunlight or too close to a heat source. Further, if you can avoid keeping it in a room lit by florescent light, by all means, do so. Sun, heat and florescent light will all cause a mount to age much more rapidly than necessary.

In the beginning

Beyond these simple steps of care, Witt says the majority of an eventual mount’s appearance depends on how the hunter or fisherman took care of the critter after they first lay hands on it.

“With deer and other mammals, remove as much blood and dirt as you can before it dries,” he said. “Take care not to pull hair out of the hide by dragging it or moving it around. If you can take it directly to a taxidermist within the first few hours, without having to freeze it, that is best.”

To contact Witt, call 660-4139.