Man in the middle: Rebels’ LB Bing-Dukes embraces new scheme

OXFORD – Detric Bing-Dukes understands the spotlight is on his group, and believes he and his teammates are getting better.

Ole Miss used seven different starting combinations in its 4-2-5 defense last season.

Three of those starts went to Bing-Dukes, a sophomore and first-year junior college transfer who had previously signed with Georgia.

Bing-Dukes, 6-foot-1 and 247 pounds, showed an ability to deliver big hits in the middle but was less effective in space. He finished with 41 tackles and three tackles for loss on a unit that allowed 246.3 rushing yards a game.

New defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff says his scheme is multiple, but during spring drills it was mostly the 4-2-5, the same base alignment as last season.

Players say McGriff’s defense is different in that responsibilities are fewer. With less to remember they can play faster, they say.

“It’s simple enough to let everybody run around and let the playmakers make plays,” Bing-Dukes said.

Another important change for Bing-Dukes – who left spring drills No. 1 at middle linebacker – is real estate. He will stay in the box and cover much less than was asked of him last year.

“It’s clear he thrives better when he’s in the box,” McGriff said. “We’re doing a tremendous job of keeping the scheme simple and making all the adjustments on the back end to allow the linebackers to stay in the box and fit the run.”

Bing-Dukes really likes that idea.

What’s in the box?

“I feel like I can go outside the box, but in the box I feel more comfortable and in control,” he said.

If whoever mans the middle stays there one big step in slowing down the opponent run game is achieved,” McGriff believes.

Maintaining proper “run fits” was a constant struggle for Ole Miss last year. Players out of position led to huge gains for the other guys.

Reducing the number of “explosive plays” was a goal of spring drills, and McGriff says he saw progress in that area.

Cornerbacks often stay on top in pass coverage, and safeties did a good job with eye discipline.

“We’re going to have to stop the run, eliminate explosive plays and force turnovers,” McGriff said. “We’re going to build this entire defense to keep our linebackers in the box as much as possible and allow our secondary to adjust to the formation and movement. We won’t give up gap integrity inside when we play the run.”

