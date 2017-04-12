Mantachie hits another bullseye in Class 2A event

By Laurence Hilliard

Special to the Journal

JACKSON – The beat goes on for Mantachie and East Union. For the fourth year in a year, Mantachie took home the championship trophy at the Archery in Mississippi Schools (AIMS) 2A competition Tuesday, and for the third year in a row, East Union was runnerup. Mantachie finished with a team score of 3,299, 89 points more than East Union

“It wasn’t our best score of the season, but we did OK,” said Mantachie coach John Tigner. “We have good kids who have worked hard.”

T.J. Gatlin was Mantrachie’s top archer with a score of 290 (300 is perfect), including 20 bullseyes out of 30 shots. “He’s been pretty high for us all year long,” Tigner said.

Autumn Roberson was the team’s top girls with 274.

“It (archery) is a good fit for our school. The kids really enjoy it. A lot of them come from hunting backgrounds,” Tigner said

With a score of 3,210, East Union did not have its best day. “”We shot 3,267 a couple of weeks ago at the Union County tournament, which was our best of the season,” said coach Trey Humphreys. “In the past couple of years, we were able to come to Jackson and shoot our best score of the year. But this year, for some reason, we were just a little off.”

He said Mantachie benefits from having archery in the elementary grades. “Our kids don’t really get to shoot until they get to junior high. That’s something we can work on and maybe we may catch them one of these days. We’re getting closer.”

Lexi Smith had a team high 277 for East Union.

Mantachie’s victory gave Northeast Mississippi schools four of the six pubic high school championships. Saltillo (5A), South Pontotoc (3A) and Tremont (1A) won titles Monday.

Lawrence County won 4A for the fifth year in a row with the best team score for two days of high school competition – 3443 – edging Mendenhall by 10 points. Amory was third (3,307) and Itawamba AHS fourth (3,305).

“We came together and shot our best,” said Amory coach Katherine Parham. Amory was led by Andrew Houston with a 290 score, including 21 in the center.

Lawence County had the top individual boy – Marc McNeese with 293 – and girl – Bailey White (291).

Petal won 6A with 3,347 points, 40 more than Oak Grove. Tupelo finished 14th with a 2,957 score. Elijah Williams was the Wave’s top scorer with 276, two more than teammate Nicholas Davis.