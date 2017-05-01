McArthur is SEC’s pitcher of the week

OXFORD – An Ole Miss pitcher has been honored by the SEC for the second straight week.

James McArthur, a sophomore right-hander, has been named the league’s pitcher of the week.

McArthur got the Rebels off to a fast start in a big series win at Arkansas with a career-long eight innings in Thursday’s 9-1 win.

McArthur allowed just one hit, a home run. He retired 24 of 27 batters faced, six with strikeouts.

Ole Miss pitcher Ryan Rolison was named freshman of the week last week. Junior left-hander David Parkinson was named pitcher of the week earlier this season.

The Rebels (27-17) are back in action at Swayze Field on Tuesday at 6:30 and Wednesday at 4 against Louisiana-Monroe.

The Warhawks are 12-31 overall, 6-14 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Parrish Alford