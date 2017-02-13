McCowan stands tall in the middle, Bulldogs improve to 25-1

By Parrish Alford

OXFORD – Ole Miss and No. 4 Mississippi State played on fairly even terms in the second half Sunday, but far too much damage was done by the Bulldogs in the first half.

In both halves 6-foot-7 sophomore Teaira McCowan was dominant, and the Bulldogs defeated the Rebels 66-44 before 4,634 fans at The Pavilion.

The Bulldogs improve to 25-1, 11-1 in SEC play, tying the school record for conference wins in a season.

McCowan played 31 minutes off the bench and totaled 17 points and 18 rebounds. Chinwe Okorie, the Bulldogs’ post starter, played only nine minutes because of foul trouble and had six points and four rebounds.

MSU coach Vic Schaefer welcomed the post production in light of a less-than-average day from his star, Victoria Vivians, who was held to 11 points.

The post presence made things OK.

“(McCowan) and Chinwe allow us to separate ourselves and really be an elite team. When you have two aircraft carriers like we have, and those kids are averaging what they’re averaging, shooting at the percentages they’re shooting at, it really allows us to separate ourselves and be special,” Schaefer said.

McCowan bothered the Rebels, but so did their inability to finish at the rim when they did have clean looks.

The Rebels (15-10, 4-8 SEC) were down only 17-14 at the end of the first quarter but were outscored 24-4 over the next 10 minutes and trailed 41-18 at the break.

Ole Miss got off only 10 shots in the second quarter compared to MSU’s 26 attempts.

Fouls began to mount for the Rebels early, and the Bulldogs attempted 14 of their 23 free throws in the first quarter.

Nothing worked for Ole Miss offensively. The Rebels missed six layups in the fatal second quarter, and perimeter shooting was a struggle as well. Twenty-one turnovers led to 23 MSU points.

McCowan impacted both ends of the floor and had totaled 11 points and 13 rebounds by halftime. She blocked three shots and altered many others.

“She’s 6-7. They threw it to the corner of the backboard, and there was not a lot we could do. It was smart by Vic, and if I was him I’d do that for the next however many games they play. Ain’t very many people that can do anything with that,” Ole Miss coach Matt Insell said.

