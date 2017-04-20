McGriff says all freshmen will get a chance to play in fall

In the quest to put some teeth back into the Ole Miss defense new coordinator Wesley McGriff stops short of pointing to a “next big thing” among in-coming recruits.

Instead, McGriff says all the newcomers will get a chance to help. Two of them – junior college transfer Brenden Williams and high school signee Breon Dixon – enrolled early and went through spring drills.

They were two of six linebackers in the class. Dixon spent most of the spring running second team at nickel back, a safety by definition but one who often plays near the line of scrimmage as an extra linebacker.

McGriff says the newcomers “will request playing time by how well they come into shape and how well they perform in the fall.”

The four other linebackers in the group are all high school signees: Zikerrion Baker, Josh Clarke, Chester Graves and Mohamed Sanogo.

There are four defensive backs in the group: D.D. Bowie, A.J. Harris, C.J. Miller and Kam White.

Bowie, of Morton, was rated the No. 64 overall prospect by ESPN, No. 89 by Scout. Most of his evaluations came as a wide receiver, but it was determined early in the process that he would play defense at Ole Miss.

Rivals rated White, of Clinton, as the No. 30 athlete and the No. 6 player in Mississippi.

McGriff didn’t show his cards after spring when asked who he might count on to help quickly in the fall.

“You recruit every young man to play. We hope those guys come in physically ready to go and with the mindset. It would be good to answer that question after training camp. You recruit every kid to play, and we’re looking forward to trying to get all of them on the field. It won’t be a scheme issue. We’ll keep it simple and let those guys play.”

