Memphis booster tells his side of story

By Parrish Alford

Daily Journal

Walter Hughes told Ole Miss coaches from the get-go that he wouldn’t be their “sugar daddy” for recruiting football players in Memphis.

Unknowingly, that’s what he became – at least to a degree.

Now Hughes, defined as a booster and disassociated from Ole Miss athletics for an undetermined amount of time, would like to clear his name. More importantly, he’d like to clear Maurice Harris’ name.

“My goal is to help coach Harris. He does not deserve this. He was caught blind-sided in this situation, and he’s just sitting there getting hammered,” says Hughes, a landscape and design professional in Memphis.

He attended Ole Miss and remains an avid follower of all athletics.

Regardless of how he is described by the NCAA in Allegation No. 8, Hughes says his intentions were honorable even if he failed to successfully navigate the NCAA manual for what it makes off-limits for prospective football student-athletes.

Ole Miss on Friday made public the NCAA Notice of Allegations that it received in late January and also its response to those allegations it previously sent to the NCAA.

Allegation No. 8 also takes to task Harris, the Ole Miss assistant coach who recruits Memphis, for allegedly orchestrating contact with the recruits through Hughes.

The recruits in question, all from Memphis East High School, were Herbert Moore, Bobby Billingsley, Marcus Robinson and Christian Morris.

Only Moore and Morris eventually made their way to Ole Miss, Morris after signing with UCLA. Morris was forced to give up football because of an injury. Moore remains on the roster.

Hughes said he provided transportation and lodging, at times bought clothing and game tickets and on a couple of occasions paid phone bills and paid for professional academic assistance.

FCA ties

Because Hughes came to know the athletes through his role as a Fellowship of Christian Athletes high school volunteer, he did not know them before the ninth grade, a fact that means his relationship with them is not defined as “pre-existing” by the NCAA.

Thus, the NCAA does not view Hughes’ relationship with the athletes as it would with someone that it might consider to be a long-time family friend.

That meant his good-will efforts were considered NCAA violations for recruits even though he compared paying a phone bill to providing baby formula and diapers after receiving a call for help from an unwed mother at the same school – something he’d also done.

The Ole Miss investigation into Allegation No. 8 found that Harris knew Hughes was providing transportation and meals – mostly through the form of cookouts at his home to which all in the FCA huddle group were invited – and even academic assistance.

Harris had previously coached at Whitehaven, a Memphis area school, and understood the work of FCA leaders within schools.

Ole Miss in its response says Harris in the early part of his recruiting of the Memphis Four incorrectly believed the relationship between FCA huddle leader and prospects was allowed by the NCAA. He believed that transportation, meals and academic assistance provided by Hughes was acceptable.

He soon came to a clearer understanding. The school disciplined Harris but defends him in its response to the NCAA. “Thus, while the university does not dispute the underlying fact that these benefits were provided and that Harris at least acquiesced to their provision, it disagrees with the enforcement staff’s overall characterization of Harris’ involvement,” writes the school in response.

Hughes says Harris told him, “I know exactly what you do. You’re a mentor, a life coach.”

Hughes’ biggest mistake was his initial defiance when told by Ole Miss compliance that he was violating NCAA rules. He was appalled that the NCAA would stop him from helping kids in need.

“They said, ‘You can’t do this.’ It made me mad. I said, ‘That’s not right. It’s discriminating. You are accusing me of doing this for different reasons,’” Hughes said.

The week before National Signing Day in 2013, Hughes received a call from university attorney Lee Tyner and from outside counsel William King.

They asked him about a photo that Moore had circulated on Twitter, showing clothing items and thanking Hughes for all he had done.

Hughes had not actually purchased the clothing shown in Moore’s picture, but he had previously bought items for multiple recruits, considering it an act of kindness for kids who couldn’t have those things any other way.

Hughes and his wife routinely receive Father’s and Mother’s Day cards from athletes they’ve helped. Recently Hughes spent nearly an hour on the phone with an academic counselor at the University of North Alabama where Robinson plays football. Robinson tells Hughes that he fills the role of a father in his life. “He says you’re the closest thing to a dad I’ve got,” Hughes said.

2013 interview

Hughes drove to Oxford on Signing Day in 2013 where he was interviewed. He met with Tyner and King once more in Oxford and another time in his home. There were multiple phone calls in between.

By this time the relationship had progressed to a trip to the BBVA Compass Bowl in Birmingham in January of 2013, occasional game tickets and Ole Miss clothing.

Hughes became a red flag for Ole Miss.

In its NCAA response the school describes Hughes as a former season ticket holder who had never made a donation of any type to the university.

“The university is confident that (Hughes) did not realize, at least at the outset, that he was jeopardizing the collegiate eligibility of the prospects he helped,” the response states.

However, it goes on to state that at some point Hughes’ passion for the university or his affection for the student-athletes – or both – “clouded his judgment.”

Now Hughes feels less defiant and more remorseful, for himself, yes, but mostly for Harris.

Hughes has volunteered to travel with Ole Miss to Indianapolis when a hearing date is set and tell his story to the committee on infractions firsthand.

He agrees that rules were broken. Everything was unintentional, he insists, and now Hughes says he has a much better understanding of that NCAA manual and his place in it.

“Not coach Harris or anyone ever asked me to do anything. That’s what hacks me off. They’re trying to tie in my relationship with coach Harris and these kids as a recruiting scandal. That’s the furthest thing from the truth there is.”

