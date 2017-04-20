Message sent to MSU ahead of Alabama series

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Andy Cannizaro sent a message to his Mississippi State team in its 5-2 loss at South Alabama Tuesday night.

The 15th-ranked Bulldogs were seemingly going through the motions during non-conference play at Stanky Field against the Jaguars.

Despite the close score, Cannizaro started substituting pitchers for position players and vice versa. A total of seven players saw action in new roles in the final three innings.

“It wasn’t an outcome thing, it was more of an effort and focus thing,” Cannizaro said. “I just didn’t see that drive to win the ballgame from our guys. I felt like we were there because the schedule said we had a game instead of showing up ready to play with some energy, passion and aggression.”

Cannizaro hopes the lesson was learned and his club returns to form as it hosts Alabama (15-22, 2-13 SEC) this weekend.

The series gets underway today at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network and continues Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

The Diamond Dogs (25-14, 10-5 SEC) enter the weekend tied with Kentucky and Auburn for second in the conference standings and a game behind Arkansas. State has won four straight SEC series since being swept by the Razorbacks on SEC opening weekend.

Injury update



Cannizaro expects to have reliever Graham Ashcraft back from a groin injury but will be without Ryan Gridley on Saturday as he attends his sister’s wedding. Gridley alerted the coaching staff to the conflict during December and Hunter Stovall will fill in at shortstop that day.

“That is a once in a lifetime moment that he can’t miss,” Cannizaro said. “He needs to go do that and has my full blessing on it.”

Konnor Pilkington will start on the mound tonight and for the first time during league play the Bulldogs have announced a full weekend rotation with Cole Gordon going Friday and Jacob Billingsley starting Saturday.