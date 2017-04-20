Michael Campbell named Smithville football coach

By Gene Phelps

Daily Journal

Tupelo High School’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Michael Campbell, 36, was officially named Wednesday as Smithville’s new head football coach.

He replaced former coach Chad Collums, who left the Class 1A program earlier this spring to become head coach at Raleigh.

This will be Campbell’s first head coaching job.

“They have a lot of traditions there in football,” said Campbell, who will officially start May 1 at Smithville. “I know a lot of people there. It’s a good place to be.”

Collums, a former Smithville player, won 32 games during his three-year tenure with the Seminoles. His teams did not lose a Division 1-1A game his final two years.

Campbell, who shared play-calling duties at THS with Cody Stubblefield, helped develop sophomore quarterback Stephon McGlaun last season.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound quarterback passed for 1,105 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first season as a starter. He rushed for 446 yards and scored seven TDs in leading the Golden Wave to a 12-1 record.

“He had a good season,” Campbell said of McGlaun. “I think he’ll be an even better player next season.”

Tupelo rushed for 2,863 yards and passed for 1,577 yards last fall. The Golden Wave averaged 31.3 points per game.

“I loved having the opportunity to coach at Tupelo,” Campbell said. “We made a good run at it (6A state title) last year. I think they have to chance to do it again this year.”

Campbell wants to install a fast-paced multiple offensive scheme with the Seminoles. He credits the former head coaches he’s worked with for his offensive knowledge.

“I’ve learned a lot from Trent Hammond (Tupelo), Toby Collums (IAHS), Ashley Kuhn (IAHS) and Kris Pickle (New Hope),” he said. “I’m going to mesh together what I’ve learned from them.”

Campbell, a Columbus native and a Mississippi State graduate, was previously offensive coordinator at New Hope. He has also coached at Itawamba AHS, Hatley and Houston.