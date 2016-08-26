Minor leaguer Renfroe likely September callup

Daily Journal

Hunter Renfroe, the former first-round draft pick out of Mississippi State, continues to build on a strong season in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.

Playing for the San Diego Padres’ farm club in El Paso, the 24-year-old Renfroe is hitting .309 with 28 home runs and 97 RBIs.

Renfroe was hitting just .217 in his last 10 games, however, as he’s struggled with a forearm injury after being hit by a pitch on Aug. 7. But it’s still widely expected that he’ll be a September callup for the Padres (53-74).

San Diego drafted him 13th overall in 2013.