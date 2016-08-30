Mississippi High School Football Rankings, Aug. 30

Associated Press
Here are Mississippi’s top high school football teams in each class as selected by a panel of Associated Press state sports writers.
|
Class Overall
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. Brandon (10)
|
(2-0)
|
133
|
—
|
2. Clinton (5)
|
(2-0)
|
132
|
—
|
3. Starkville (1)
|
(2-0)
|
103
|
—
|
4. West Point
|
(2-0)
|
70
|
—
|
5. St. Stanislaus
|
(2-0)
|
66
|
—
|
6. Gulfport
|
(2-0)
|
63
|
—
|
7. Noxubee County
|
(1-1)
|
58
|
—
|
8. Warren Central
|
(2-0)
|
38
|
—
|
9. Grenada
|
(2-0)
|
33
|
—
|
10. Jackson Prep
|
(2-0)
|
20
|
—
Others receiving votes: St. Martin 12, Hattiesburg 10, DeSoto Central 9, Madison Central 9, Neshoba Central 8, Charleston 8, Wayne County 8, Vicksburg 8, McComb 7, Petal 7, Tylertown 6, Bassfield 6, Byhalia 6, Moss Point 5, Oxford 5, Itawamba 5, Horn Lake 5, South Panola 5, Simmons 5, Columbus 5, East Webster 5, Northwest Rankin 4, Copiah Aca. 4, George County 4, Laurel 3, Tupelo 3, South Jones 1, Jackson Aca. 1.
–––––
|
Class 6A
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. Brandon (10)
|
(2-0)
|
151
|
—
|
2. Clinton (6)
|
(2-0)
|
146
|
—
|
3. Starkville (1)
|
(2-0)
|
113
|
—
|
4. Gulfport
|
(2-0)
|
80
|
—
|
5. Warren Central
|
(2-0)
|
75
|
—
Others receiving votes: St. Martin 19, Tupelo 19, Madison Central 14, Northwest Rankin 14, Columbus 12, Horn Lake 9, Callaway 8, South Panola 7, George County 7, DeSoto Central 6.
–––––
|
Class 5A
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. Grenada (2)
|
(2-0)
|
119
|
—
|
2. West Point (11)
|
(2-0)
|
117
|
—
|
3. Hattiesburg (2)
|
(1-1)
|
94
|
—
|
4. Oxford
|
(1-1)
|
86
|
—
|
5. Laurel
|
(1-1)
|
61
|
—
Others receiving votes: Picayune 37, Vicksburg 37, South Jones 33, West Jones 27, Stone County 20, Wayne County (1) 18, Neshoba Central (1) 17, New Hope 14.
–––––
|
Class 4A
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. St. Stanislaus (9)
|
(2-0)
|
160
|
—
|
2. Noxubee County (5)
|
(1-1)
|
131
|
—
|
3. Moss Point
|
(2-0)
|
91
|
—
|
4. Senatobia
|
(1-1)
|
59
|
—
|
5. Pontotoc
|
(2-0)
|
50
|
—
Others receiving votes: West Lauderdale (1) 32, Poplarville 25, Leake Central 22, South Pike (1) 16, Shannon 16, Itawamba 15, Greenwood 12, McComb (1) 10, Louisville 8, Forrest Co. AHS 7, Mendenhall 7, Lawrence County 7, Tishomingo County 6, Byhalia 6.
–––––
|
Class 3A
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. Charleston (12)
|
(2-0)
|
144
|
—
|
2. Raleigh (1)
|
(2-0)
|
96
|
—
|
(tie)Hazlehurst
|
(2-0)
|
96
|
—
|
4. Kemper County (1)
|
(1-0)
|
85
|
—
|
5. Tylertown (1)
|
(2-0)
|
55
|
—
Others receiving votes: Booneville 45, East Side (1) 37, Magee 24, Philadelphia 16, North Panola 15, West Marion 14, St. Andrew’s (1) 10, Franklin Co. 9, Collins 9, South Pontotoc 7, Forest 6, Velma Jackson 6, Port Gibson 6.
–––––
|
Class 2A
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. Bassfield (15)
|
(2-0)
|
158
|
—
|
2. Bay Springs (1)
|
(2-0)
|
128
|
—
|
3. East Webster (1)
|
(2-0)
|
116
|
—
|
4. Calhoun City
|
(1-1)
|
55
|
—
|
5. Baldwyn
|
(1-1)
|
51
|
—
Others receiving votes: Eupora 46, Loyd Star 25, O’Bannon 23, Prentiss 15, Enterprise Clarke 13, East Marion 9, Puckett 8, Strayhorn 8, East Union 7, Enterprise Lincoln 6, Heidelberg 6, Newton 6.
–––––
|
Class 1A
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. Simmons (17)
|
(2-0)
|
170
|
—
|
2. Resurrection Catholic
|
(1-1)
|
119
|
—
|
3. Smithville
|
(2-0)
|
117
|
—
|
4. Nanih Waiya
|
(1-1)
|
84
|
—
|
5. Shaw
|
(1-1)
|
55
|
—
Others receiving votes: Thrasher 39, Lumberton 37, West Lowndes 20, Mount Olive 7, Stringer 7, Bogue Chitto 7, Ethel 6, Vardaman 6, Sacred Heart 6.
–––––
|
Class Private Schools
|
School
|
W-L
|
Pts
|
Prv
|
1. Jackson Prep (14)
|
(2-0)
|
158
|
—
|
2. Jackson Aca.
|
(2-0)
|
97
|
—
|
3. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.
|
(2-1)
|
91
|
—
|
4. Presbyterian Christian
|
(2-0)
|
71
|
—
|
5. Parklane Aca. (1)
|
(2-0)
|
64
|
—
Others receiving votes: Copiah Aca. (1) 24, Magnolia Heights 23, Oak Forest , La. 15, Lamar School 14, St. Joseph, Greenville 14, Indianola Aca. 14, Columbia Aca. 12, Bayou Aca. (1) 10, Calhoun Aca. 9, Porter’s Chapel Aca. 8, Prentiss Christian 8, Starkville Aca. 8, Canton Aca. 8, Pillow Aca. 7, Cruger – Tchula Aca. 7, Wilkinson County Christian Academy 6, Heritage Aca. 6, Washington School 6.
Click here to leave a comment!