Mississippi Valley State visits Starkville tonight

STARKVILLE – After debuting in the D1Baseball.com rankings at No. 21 this week, Mississippi State gets back on the diamond tonight hosting Mississippi Valley State at 6:30.

The Bulldogs have won 10 of their last 12 games and are now 22-12 on the season. MSU leads the SEC in total bases (538) and stolen bases (50) and ranks second in the league in batting average (.297), slugging (.464), hits (345), triples (11), home runs (37).

MVSU is just 4-21 on the year and has lost nine straight. The Delta Devils were swept over the weekend at Jackson State and have an RPI of 292.

Mississippi State is a perfect 25-0 against the Delta Devils all-time including a 16-1 victory last year.

Logan Lowery