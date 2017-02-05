Missouri’s women roll into Starkville

Mississippi State will attempt to stay undefeated at home this season hosting Missouri at 1:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The fifth-ranked Bulldogs are 7-0 at Humphrey Coliseum this season and are 40-3 at home over the past three seasons.

MSU enters today’s game at 20-1 overall and 6-1 in conference play and is led by junior guard Victoria Vivians averaging 16.9 points per game.

Missouri (16-7, 6-3 SEC) is the league’s hottest team having won its last five outings, including a 73-67 victory over Kentucky on Monday. Sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham paces the Tigers with 16.1 points and scored 22 points in Missouri’s 66-54 win over the Bulldogs in Columbia last year.

State leads the overall series 5-1 and split last season with the Tigers, winning 52-42 in Starkville.

Logan Lowery