MLB Roundup: Dodgers chase Cubs’ Hammel

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES – Julio Urias allowed one run over six innings, Corey Seager set a Dodgers franchise record for a shortstop with his 23rd home run and Los Angeles beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Saturday to even the series between NL division leaders.

Urias (5-2) pitched better at home than the last time he faced the Cubs. The rookie left-hander made his second career start in Chicago on June 2 and gave up six runs – five earned – and eight hits in five innings while serving up three homers.

This time, he allowed six hits and tied a career high with eight strikeouts and two walks. He is 4-0 in six games (four starts) since the All-Star break.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his 38th save a day after allowing a run on a wild pitch in the ninth in a 6-4, 10-inning loss.

The Cubs’ four-game winning streak ended behind the shortest outing of the season from Jason Hammel (13-7). He gave up three runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles increased its NL West lead to two games over San Francisco.

BRAVES 3, GIANTS 1: Matt Kemp hit a three-run homer and Mike Foltynewicz pitched 7 2/3 strong innings, leading Atlanta past San Francisco.

Foltynewicz (7-4) struck out six and allowed five hits and a walk. His only mistake came in the second inning, when Brandon Crawford socked an 0-1 fastball for his 12th homer.

San Francisco fell to 13-26 since the All-Star break, the worst record in the majors over that stretch.

Kemp hit his homer in the fourth to make it 3-1 against emergency starter Albert Suarez (3-2). Suarez was called up from Triple-A Sacramento to start in place of Jake Peavy, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a lower back strain.

Jim Johnson pitched a perfect ninth for his 13th save.

YANKEES 13, ORIOLES 5: Rookie Gary Sanchez kept up a most remarkable run, homering for the third straight game to help New York rout Baltimore.

Sanchez hit a drive that bounced off the top of the right-center field wall and over in the fourth inning. He reached 11 career home runs faster than anyone in major league history – 23 games, including two hitless games last year.

After the catcher connected, the crowd of 38,843 emphatically chanted his name. Mark Teixeira stepped out of the batter’s box, pausing the game and allowing the 23-year-old to tip his batting helmet to the fans from the top of the dugout steps.

Starlin Castro and Aaron Hicks also homered as the Yankees won their fourth in a row. A day after trouncing the Orioles 14-4, New York moved within 2 1/2 games of them for the second AL wild-card spot.

Chris Davis homered twice and Mark Trumbo hit his big league-leading 39th home run for Baltimore. The Orioles have lost three straight.

Tommy Layne (1-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Dylan Bundy (7-5) was the loser.

RED SOX 8, ROYALS 3: Dustin Pedroia had four hits to extend his streak to 11 at-bats before bouncing into a double play with a chance to tie the major league record, and Boston beat Kansas City.

Pedroia’s streak, which stretched over three games, ended in the eighth inning. Johnny Kling of the Cubs set the record of 12 in 1902, Pinky Higgins of the Red Sox matched it in 1938, and Detroit’s Walt Dropo accopmplished the feat in 1952.

Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in three runs, and Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit consecutive homers for Boston. David Price (13-8) won his fourth straight start, giving up two runs in six innings.

Danny Duffy (11-2) was the loser, ending a personal 10-game winning streak.

Salvador Perez hit two solo homers for the Royals.

ROCKIES 9, NATIONALS 4, 11 INN.: Charlie Blackmon hit two home runs, including the go-ahead shot in the 11th inning, and Colorado beat Washington to snap a four-game losing streak.

NL MVP Bryce Harper was ejected in the 10th after getting called out on strikes. The Nationals star yelled at plate umpire Mike Winters and threw his helmet to the ground after being tossed.

Blackmon connected in the third off starter A.J. Cole, then hit a two-run drive off Yusmeiro Petit (3-4). Blackmon has 23 home runs this season and five multihomer games.

Carlos Gonzalez also hit a two-run homer off Petit, his 24th of the season and 200th of his career.

Jake McGee (1-3) pitched a perfect 10th that included striking out Harper.

Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu went 3 for 5 to pass the Nationals’ Daniel Murphy for the NL batting lead.

METS 12, PHILLIES 1: Yoenis Cespedes hit a three-run homer, Kelly Johnson had a pinch-hit grand slam and Noah Syndergaard pitched two-hit ball over seven innings to help New York rout Philadelphia.

Asdrubal Cabrera homered for the third time in two games, a two-run drive that put New York ahead against Jeremy Hellickson (10-8). Neil Walker added his 23rd of the season to match a career high, giving the Mets four homers for the second consecutive night in a blowout of Philadelphia.

Alejandro De Aza added a two-run double for the Mets. They have won six of seven as they attempt to make a charge in the bunched-up NL wild-card chase.

Syndergaard (12-7) chipped in with a long double and won his third straight start. The only damage against him came on Freddy Galvis’ homer in the third.

ANGELS 3, TIGERS 2: Detroit stars Victor Martinez and J.D. Martinez were ejected, along with manager Brad Ausmus and hitting coach Wally Joyner in a series of balls-and-strikes disputes as the Tigers’ five-game winning streak ended in a loss to Los Angeles.

Kaleb Cowart hit his second career home run and C.J. Cron added an RBI single for the Angels.

Victor Martinez argued with plate umpire Mike Everitt after taking strike one in the third inning. Martinez was tossed after about 30 seconds, then put his hands behind his back to continue the debate. He later flipped his helmet onto the field from the bench.

After Ian Kinsler struck out looking in the fifth, Joyner was ejected from the dugout by Everitt. Joyner came out to argue, Ausmus followed and was tossed, too.

In the sixth, J.D. Martinez was called out, looked back at Everitt and was ejected.

Jhoulys Chacin (4-6) threw four scoreless innings and struck out five for the win. Fernando Salas closed for his fifth save. Rookie Michael Fulmer (10-5) gave up three runs in the third.

RANGERS 7, INDIANS 0: Mitch Moreland’s grand slam capped a bizarre, five-run first inning for Texas and A.J. Griffin pitched six strong innings in the victory over Cleveland.

Griffin (6-3) allowed five hits while winning for the first time since Aug. 4. In making his first scoreless start of the season, Griffin didn’t allow a home run for the first time in 12 starts.

Carlos Carrasco (9-7) allowed seven runs – four unearned in the first – and eight hits in four innings while striking out eight.

Ian Desmond and Carlos Beltran singled with one out and moved up a base on Carrasco’s balk. On Adrian Beltre’s sharp grounder to third, Desmond dove back and beat Jose Ramirez’s tag to load the bases. Rougned Odor’s hard grounder to first bounced off Carlos Santana’s glove for a run-scoring error and Moreland (Amory, MSU) followed with his second career slam.

BLUE JAYS 8, TWINS 7: Melvin Upton Jr. hit an RBI triple and continued home on a misplay in the eighth inning, completing AL East-leading Toronto’s rally from a five-run deficit.

Edwin Encarnacion homered and had three RBIs to help Toronto hand Minnesota its ninth straight loss.

The Blue Jays trailed 7-6 in the eighth when Kevin Pillar doubled with one out off Ryan Pressly (6-6). Upton followed with a triple past a diving Max Kepler in right. Kepler fumbled the ball as he chased it down by the wall, allowing Upton to score standing up as a sellout crowd of 47,485 cheered wildly.

Jason Grilli (5-3) worked one inning for the win and Roberto Osuna finished for his 29th save.

Minnesota led 5-0 before the Blue Jays began their comeback. Encarnacion hit his 36th homer and leads the AL with 105 RBIs. Minnesota’s Trevor Plouffe homered for the second straight game.

ATHLETICS 3, CARDINALS 2: Khris Davis hustled home on an infield grounder in the eighth inning and Oakland rallied for two runs to beat St. Louis.

The Cardinals fell to 1-8 in interleague games at Busch Stadium this season.

Oakland trailed 2-1 in the eighth when Davis singled with one out against Matt Bowman (2-5) and Ryon Healy doubled, extending the longest active hitting streak in the majors to 13 games.

Seung Hwan Oh relieved and Max Muncy hit a grounder that Brandon Moss stopped with a dive, but Davis scored the tying run. Brett Eibner followed with a sacrifice fly.

Zach Neal (2-4) pitched a career-best six innings. Oakland pitchers held the Cardinals without a hit after the fourth inning, retiring the last 17 batters.

Daniel Coulombe (2-1) and Liam Hendriks combined for two perfect innings to set up Ryan Madson who pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 26th save.

REDS 13, DIAMONDBACKS 0: Anthony DeSclafani threw a four-hitter and Scott Schebler homered twice in Cincinnati’s blowout victory over Arizona.

DeSclafani (8-2) had nine strikeouts and a walk, needing 108 pitches to throw the first complete game of his career.

Joey Votto and Schebler homered during a four-run first inning and Schebler connected again in a five-run second, all against Zack Godley (4-3). Schebler had a career-high five RBIs and three hits in the first multihomer game of his career.

Zack Cozart (Ole Miss) hit his 16th homer in the fourth inning, and Adam Duvall got his 29th homer in the eighth.

WHITE SOX 9, MARINERS 3: Jose Abreu hit the first of Chicago’s four runs, and Jose Quintana threw 7 2/3 solid innings in the White Sox’s victory over Seattle.

Avisail Garcia and Alex Avila hit consecutive homers during a four-run fifth and Tyler Saladino added a two-run shot in the seventh, all off struggling reliever Vidal Nuno.

Abreu extended his hitting streak to 10 games and his on-base streak to 23 with a solo shot in a two-run first against Ariel Miranda (1-1). Quintana (11-9) allowed a run and five hits and struck out eight.

PADRES 1, MARLINS 0: Ryan Schimpf homered, Clayton Richard pitched seven innings and San Diego beat Miamito snap a four-game losing streak.

Schimpf homered in the fourth inning off Jose Urena (2-5). Schimpf also homered Friday night and has 16 this season.

Richard (1-3) allowed eight hits and walked one. He struck out three and threw 63 of 94 pitches for strikes. Kevin Quackenbush worked the ninth, striking out two for his first save since Sept. 22, 2014, against Colorado.

ASTROS 6, RAYS 2: Rookie Alex Bregman homered and had three RBIs, and Dallas Keuchel threw seven solid innnins in Houston’s victory over Tampa Bay.

Bregman connected off fellow rookie Blake Snell (4-7) in the third inning to make it 4-0.

Keuchel (9-12) allowed nine hits and two runs for his first career victory over the Rays.

Yulieski Gurriel added two doubles for Houston and had the first two RBIs of his career. It was the fifth game for Gurriel, who played in Cuba for 15 seasons before signing with the Astros in July.

Bobby Wilson hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning for the Rays.

PIRATES 9, BREWERS 6: Pinch-hitter Gregory Polanco had a tiebreaking three-run double and Pittsburgh overcame a four-run deficit to beat Milwaukee.

Polanco doubled off reliever Blaine Boyer (1-3) with one-out in the sixth, giving the Pirates a 9-6.

Hernan Perez homered twice for Milwaukee, with a three-run homer during a four-run first, and a solo shot leading off the third that put the Brewers ahead 5-1.

Pittsburgh scored five runs in the fourth against Jimmy Nelson to take a 6-5 lead. However, Brewers reliever Tyler Cravy homered off Jeff Locke (9-7) to open the bottom of the inning for his first major league hit. Neftali Feliz got the last three outs for his second save in four attempts.