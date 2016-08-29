MLB Roundup: Rangers stand tall in AL showdown

Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas – Derek Holland has been a model of consistency for the Texas Rangers since coming off the disabled list.

Even though he’s only made two starts, the left-hander’s effort so far is a positive sign for the American League’s top team as it tries to solidify its rotation behind Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish over the final five weeks of the season.

Holland allowed a run and four hits with five strikeouts in six innings on Sunday, the same as in his return five days earlier. The Rangers beat the Cleveland Indians 2-1, taking three of four games in a series between division leaders.

“What we always talk about is being consistent and I want to make sure I’m showing that,” Holland said. “I know it’s two games in a row. … I’ve got to continue to worry about staying consistent.”

Ian Desmond and Jonathan Lucroy each had an RBI single for Texas, which has an 81⁄2-game lead over Houston and Seattle after both those AL West rivals lost Sunday. Left fielder Carlos Gomez made two highlight-reel catches, including a runs-saving grab to end the sixth against the last batter Holland faced.

Holland (6-6) missed two months with shoulder inflammation before starting Tuesday at Cincinnati, a 3-0 loss. He threw 62 of his 84 pitches for strikes against the AL Central-leading Indians.

“When Derek throws strikes, Derek has success,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “He had a great mix today.”

Cleveland loaded the bases in the ninth against closer Sam Dyson, who allowed a single and consecutive one-out walks before striking out pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin and retiring Abraham Almonte on a fly ball to end it.

It was Dyson’s 29th save in 33 chances.

“We had a few chances,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “But not a ton of chances.”

BLUE JAYS 9, TWINS 6: Josh Donaldson had his first career three-homer game, Troy Tulowitzki also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins to complete a three-game sweep.

Donaldson hit a solo homer off Kyle Gibson in the second, then delivered a go-ahead, two-run blast off Pat Light (0-1) in the seventh.

Dozens of fans tossed hats onto the field to celebrate the home run hat trick after Donaldson, the AL MVP in 2015, hit a solo shot off Alex Wimmers in the eighth. Groundskeepers and even the Blue Jays mascot helped clear the hats away.

Donaldson’s fourth multi-homer game this season and the 10th of his career also marked the 17th three-homer game in the majors this season.

Jose Bautista had his first three-hit game of the season for the AL East-leading Blue Jays.

Minnesota lost its season-worst 10th straight. The Twins have lost seven straight in Toronto.

Scott Feldman (7-4) earned the win by getting two outs in the seventh. Jason Grilli worked the eighth and Roberto Osuna finished.

DODGERS 1, CUBS 0: Brock Stewart and four relievers combined on a four-hitter and Andrew Toles scored on a fielder’s choice in the eighth inning, leading Los Angeles past Jon Lester and Chicago.

Los Angeles remained two games ahead of San Francisco in the NL West.

Stewart struck out eight in five innings of two-hit ball, and Jesse Chavez, Grant Dayton, Joe Blanton and Kenley Jansen finished. Blanton (5-2) got the win, and Jansen worked the ninth for his 39th save.

With one out in the eight, pinch-hitter Toles was hit by a pitch, and then Trevor Cahill (3-4) threw away Howie Kendrick’s short roller, allowing Toles to reach third.

After an intentional walk and a strikeout, Adrian Gonzalez hit a grounder toward third, and Javier Baez double-clutched before throwing too late for a force play at second base, allowing Toles to score.

Lester struck out six and pitched three-hit ball over six innings.

GIANTS 13, BRAVES 4: Joe Panik homered twice and matched his career high of four RBIs to back Madison Bumgarner, and San Francisco beat Atlanta for its second series win since the All-Star break.

Panik hit a solo homer in the second and added a two-run shot in the fourth. The second baseman also reached on an infield single in the sixth and had a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Denard Span and Eduardo Nunez also homered, Brandon Crawford had three hits and Jarrett Parker drove in three runs for San Francisco. The Giants took two of three from the Braves.

Bumgarner (13-8) allowed three runs over seven uneven innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Freddie Freeman and Gordon Beckham homered for Atlanta. Ender Inciarte doubled, tripled and scored twice, but the last-place Braves have lost 13 of 18.

Aaron Blair (0-6) was the loser.

PADRES 3, MARLINS 1: Rookie Luis Perdomo benefited from a team-record six double plays and pitched a six-hitter for his first complete game, helping San Diego beat Miami.

The complete game was the Padres’ first this year.

Perdomo allowed the leadoff batter to reach in five innings, and each time the runner was erased on a double play grounder. In addition, after Perdomo gave up a one-out single in the seventh, Ichiro Suzuki lined out to the pitcher, who then trotted to first base to double off the runner.

Five Marlins hit into double plays, and they went 6-4-3, 4-6-3, 6-4-3, 6-3, 1, and 5-4-3. The six DPs were a nine-inning team record for the Padres defensively, and a Marlins batting record.

Perdomo (7-7) walked three, struck out three and threw only 99 pitches, retiring the side in order in the ninth. Ryan Schimpf had an RBI triple, singled and scored for the Padres.

PHILLIES 5, METS 1: A.J. Ellis had a big hit in his Philadelphia debut, breaking a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double that sent the Phillies past New York.

Vince Velasquez and four relievers quieted a streaking Mets lineup that was minus ailing sluggers Yoenis Cespedes (quad) and Neil Walker (back).

New York also lost shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera in the first inning. He exited with soreness in his left knee, a problem area that has sidelined him twice before this season.

David Hernandez (3-3) pitched a scoreless inning for the win. Robert Gsellman (1-1) lost in his first start in the majors.

ORIOLES 5, YANKEES 0: Kevin Gausman tamed the torrid Yankees hitters, Mark Trumbo lined his major league-leading 40th home run and Steve Pearce also connected to help Baltimore avert a sweep.

The Orioles got battered in the first two games, outscored 27-9. Baltimore bounced back in the matchup between AL East contenders, halting its three-game skid and ending New York’s winning string at four.

Gausman (6-10) threw seven innings, giving up seven hits while striking out nine and walking none. He posted a rare road win after going 0-16 in his previous 25 starts away from Camden Yards.

Yankees rookie sensation Gary Sanchez doubled and singled. He had homered in three straight games and is hitting .404 in 22 games this year. CC Sabathia (8-11) was the loser.

ROCKIES 5 NATIONALS 3: Nolan Arenado went 4 for 4, hitting his 35th home run and a triple, and drove in three runs in Colorado’s victory over Washington.

Arenado and David Dahl hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning off Nationals rookie Lucas Giolito. Chad Bettis (11-7) allowed two runs, both on solo homers, and five hits with six strikeouts over seven innings in his longest start since April 10.

Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Wilson Ramos homered for Washington.

Giolito (0-1) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings for the NL East leaders. Washington has dropped six of eight.

Adam Ottavino recorded the final three outs for his second save after Harper homered off Boone Logan leading off the ninth. Colorado took two of three from Washington.

ROYALS 10, RED SOX 4: Raul Mondesi hit a bases-loaded triple and Eric Hosmer added a two-run single during an eight-run sixth inning, lifting surging Kansas City past Boston.

Salvador Perez hit his third solo homer in two games for Kansas City. The defending champion Royals took two of three at Fenway Park and are 17-4 in their last 21 games.

David Ortiz hit his 534th homer, a solo shot, for the Red Sox, tying Jimmie Foxx for 18th on the career list. Boston has lost four of five.

Matt Strahm (2-0) pitched 2 2/3 innings of hitless relief.

Eduardo Rodriguez (2-6) gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 7, CARDINALS 4: Rookie Andrew Triggs earned his first win and Stephen Vogt and Khris Davis homered to lead Oakland past St. Louis.

Triggs (1-1) allowed three runs on four hits, walked none and struck out eight in six innings. Ryan Madson pitched the ninth for his 27th save in 33 chances.

Jaime Garcia (10-10) gave up a three-run homer to Vogt with two out in the third and a two-run shot to Davis, his 34th, with two out in the first.

Matt Carpenter doubled twice, homered and scored the Cardinals’ first three runs. His homer in the third extended the Cardinals’ streak to 17 games with a homer, matching their season best. Ryon Healy doubled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

ANGELS 5, TIGERS 0: Former Tiger Jefry Marte had three RBI and Tyler Skaggs shut down Detroit in Los Angeles.

After scoring 35 runs in the four games before this series, the Tigers were limited to six runs in the three-game weekend set against the Angels. It is the ninth time this season the Tigers have been shut out.

The victory gave the Angels back-to-back road series wins for the first time this season.

Marte hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning off Anibal Sanchez (7-13). It was Marte’s 10th home run of the season and first since Aug. 17. He played in 33 games with the Tigers last season.

The Angels added three more runs in the sixth, on sacrifice flies by Andrelton Simmons and Marte, plus an RBI double by Nick Buss. Skaggs (2-3) allowed two hits while striking out six in six innings.

RAYS 10, ASTROS 4: Chris Archer struck out 10 in seven innings, Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer and Tampa Bay beat Houston.

Matt Duffy and Nick Franklin also went deep for the last-place Rays. They have homered in 21 of their last 24 games. Houston, in the hunt for an AL wild card, had won three straight.

Archer (8-17) gave up three runs on four hits and two walks. With his strikeout of A.J. Reed in the sixth, the right-hander joined David Price and James Shields as the only Tampa Bay pitchers with multiple 200-strikeout seasons.

Franklin and Evan Longoria each had three hits for the Rays, who jumped out early against Doug Fister (12-9). Jose Altuve hammered for Houston.

WHITE SOX 4, MARINERS 1: Carlos Rodon pitched into the seventh inning, Justin Morneau had a two-run single and Melky Cabrera drove in a run and scored twice in Chicago’s victory over Seattle.

Jose Abreu also drove in a run. Chicago took three of four in the series and has won six of eight.

Robinson Cano hit a solo homer, his 30th, and Kyle Seager had three hits for Seattle.

Rodon (5-8) allowed the run and five hits in six-plus innings before giving way to the bullpen.

Chris Beck and Dan Jennings worked out a jam in the seventh, Nate Jones pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and David Robertson got the last three outs for his 33rd save.

Taijuan Walker (4-9) allowed four runs on four hits in 7 1/3 innings. He also hit three batters.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, REDS 2: Yasmany Tomas homered, Welington Castillo drove in four runs and Archie Bradley won for the first time in more than a month in Arizona’s victory over Cincinnati.

Tomas delivered a pinch-hit three-run shot in the sixth inning off Reds reliever Ross Ohlendorf, his team-leading 27th of the season. Castillo had two hits, a run-scoring single in the fifth and an RBI double in the eighth, and knocked in runs with a fielder’s choice grounder and a sacrifice fly.

Bradley (5-8) allowed two runs and five hits with three strikeouts over six innings.

The Diamondbacks scored four runs in the first off Reds starter Homer Bailey (2-3), all on singles, force outs and an error.

PIRATES 3, BREWERS 1: Ivan Nova threw six sharp innings before leaving early because of a hurting left hamstring and Pittsburgh hit three solo homers to rally for its eighth straight road victory.

John Jaso and Gregory Polanco homered in the sixth off Brewers starter Chase Anderson (7-11) to complete Pittsburgh’s first sweep at Miller Park since 2004. Starling Marte had a solo shot in the eighth.

Nova (4-0) retired 10 of his final 11 batters after allowing Jonathan Villar’s homer in the third. Tony Watson pitched the ninth for his 10th save.