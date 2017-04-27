MLB Roundup: Red Sox get Judged

Associated Press

BOSTON – Luis Severino allowed three hits in seven innings of shutout ball and Aaron Judge celebrated his 25th birthday with a two-run homer and spectacular catch, carrying the surging New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night in the longtime rivals’ first meeting this season.

It was the 11th win in 14 games for the Yankees after they opened the season 1-4.

Severino (2-1) struck out six and walked two, posting his third straight strong start. Dellin Betances worked a perfect eighth and Aroldis Chapman got three outs for his fifth save despite giving up a run.

AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (1-3) lost his third straight start, giving up three runs – two earned – in 6 2/3 innings. He didn’t lose consecutive starts last season.

PIRATES 6, CUBS 5: Gift Ngoepe, the first player from Africa to reach the major leagues, singled in his first plate appearance and Josh Harrison hit a leadoff homer to lead Pittsburgh past Chicago.

Ngoepe was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis and entered in the fourth inning as part of a double switch. He finished 1 for 2 with a walk. The 27-year-old South African, who signed with the Pirates in 2008, led off the fourth with a hit off Cubs ace Jon Lester (0-1). The left-hander was tagged for six runs – five earned – and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Josh Bell also homered off Lester.

Anthony Rizzo homered and drove in four runs for the Cubs, who lost for just the second time in eight games. The Pirates won for the third time in nine games.

Wade LeBlanc (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of rookie Tyler Glasnow. Tony Watson got four outs for his seventh save in as many chances.

MARINERS 8, TIGERS 0: James Paxton struck out nine in seven outstanding innings, and Nelson Cruz and Guillermo Heredia homered to lift Seattle over Detroit.

Paxton (3-0) allowed four hits and a walk in a dominant performance against a Tigers team that had scored 32 runs over its previous two games. It was just what the Mariners needed after losing 19-9 on Tuesday and putting right-hander Felix Hernandez on the disabled list before Wednesday’s game.

Paxton has held the opposition scoreless in four of his five starts this season. He lowered his ERA to 1.39.

Daniel Norris (1-2) allowed four runs and nine hits in four-plus innings. It was his second straight game allowing at least four earned runs after he went 21 consecutive starts yielding three or fewer.

BREWERS 9, REDS 4: Eric Thames scored twice before leaving with an injury and Orlando Arcia homered and had three RBIs to help Milwaukee beat Cincinnati for a three-game sweep.

Ryan Braun had a two-run double and a single off Reds starter Rookie Davis (0-1). Jett Bandy had three hits and two RBIs as the Brewers improved to 6-1 against the Reds this season.

Wily Peralta (4-1) went five-plus innings for the win, allowing four runs and eight hits.

Thames, who leads the majors with 11 homers, appeared to be favoring his left hamstring as he stretched before the Reds batted in the eighth. He left the game but said afterward he was fine and will be back in the lineup Friday night against Atlanta.

Cincinnati hit four solo homers during its seventh loss in eight games. Scott Schebler went deep twice, and Joey Votto and Adam Duvall also connected.

WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 2: Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia homered to back run-starved starter Jose Quintana, and Chicago defeated Kansas City to complete a three-game sweep.

Chicago won its fourth straight, while Kansas City dropped every game on a seven-game trip.

Quintana (1-4) got the offensive support he needed after receiving only four runs in his first four starts combined. The left-hander had a season-high 10 strikeouts in six innings. He allowed five hits and two runs – one earned.

Avisail Garcia’s two-run homer in the sixth gave the White Sox a 4-2 lead. Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier had consecutive two-out RBI doubles in the first.

Abreu left the game with a mild right hip flexor strain after flubbing a slow grounder in the fifth.

David Robertson converted his fifth save in five tries.

Nathan Karns (0-2) took the loss, allowing four runs in six innings.

INDIANS 7, ASTROS 6: Michael Brantley drove in three runs as Cleveland topped Houston.

Brantley, who played in only 11 games last season after having two operations on his left shoulder, had an RBI double in a three-run first inning and added a two-run single in the fifth.

Carlos Santana had a two-run double in the sixth for the Indians, who have won six of eight.

Trevor Bauer (2-2) allowed four runs in six innings and won his second straight start despite giving up two-run homers to Evan Gattis and Brian McCann.

Andrew Miller worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh by striking out Carlos Correa and McCann. Cody Allen got four outs for his fourth save.

Lance McCullers (2-1) gave up five runs in five innings.

NATIONALS 11, ROCKIES 4: Trea Turner nearly hit for the cycle for a second straight night, finishing a triple shy, and Bryce Harper had four more hits to raise his batting average to .432 as Washington routed Colorado.

Turner lined one of three Washington homers, with Ryan Zimmerman and Daniel Murphy also going deep, to help the Nationals improve to 8-1 on their 10-game trip.

Tanner Roark (3-0) worked his way out of several jams and threw five solid innings.

Never quite settling in on a cool night, Tyler Chatwood (2-3) gave up five runs in five innings.

PHILLIES 7, MARLINS 4: Maikel Franco hit his second grand slam of the month, helping Philadelphia beat Miami for its fifth straight win.

Franco connected off Wei-Yen Chen (2-1) in the third inning for a 4-2 lead. Freddy Galvis hit a solo shot for the Phillies, and Michael Saunders added a two-run homer in the eighth.

Vince Velasquez (1-2) went 6 1/3 innings for his first win since last July and lowered his ERA to 6.33.

Martin Prado homered for the Marlins.

BRAVES 8, METS 2: Julio Teheran stifled the Mets into the seventh inning, Robert Gsellman staggered through a five-run first and Atlanta handed New York its fifth straight loss.

The Braves ended a six-game skid behind 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball from Teheran (2-1). The right-hander allowed four hits, four walks and a pair of sacrifice flies while striking out four. He is 4-0 with a 0.91 ERA in his last seven starts against New York dating to June 21, 2015.

The ailing Mets got Yoenis Cespedes and Travis d’Arnaud back in the lineup but still dropped their ninth in 10 games.

Gsellman (0-2) allowed his first seven batters to reach in an exasperating first inning, including one on his own throwing error. The 23-year-old rookie gave up six runs, 10 hits and three walks over four-plus innings. His ERA climbed to 6.23.

Tyler Flowers had a three-run double in the first and matched his career high with four RBIs.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 4, 11 INN.: Seth Smith (Ole Miss) drew a bases-loaded walk from Danny Farquhar to force in the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning, and Baltimore rallied to beat Tampa Bay.

After the Rays scored a run in the top of the 11th, the Orioles answered against closer Alex Colome (0-1). Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Jonathan Schoop, who hit a sacrifice fly. Ryan Flaherty walked to reload the bases, and Farquhar entered and issued a four-pitch walk to end a game that took 4 hours, 8 minutes.

Alec Asher (1-0) got the win despite giving up an RBI single to Jesus Sucre in the 11th.

Baltimore took two of three from Tampa Bay and has not lost a series this season.

Tim Beckham hit two home runs for the Rays, who rallied from an early three-run deficit to force extra innings.

RANGERS 14, TWINS 3: Joey Gallo scored the tiebreaking run on a painful trip around the bases, Ryan Rua hit a grand slam and Texas avoided a series sweep by breaking it open late against Minnesota.

Rua’s first career slam came in the eighth inning and Shin-Soo Choo, who had already tripled in the inning, added a three-run homer to cap the eight-run outburst.

Cole Hamels (2-0) allowed three runs over 6 2/3 innings.

Gallo was hit by a pitch leading off the sixth against Taylor Rogers (1-1). The young Rangers slugger scored on a wild pitch by another reliever to make it 3-2, and was struck on the back of the right shoulder by catcher Chris Gimenez’s throw after the ball ricocheted hard off the brick backstop.

The Rangers set season highs for runs and hits (14). Leadoff man Delino DeShields reached base five times, stole two bags and scored three runs.

GIANTS 4, DODGERS 3, 10 INN.: Hunter Pence hit a game-winning sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the 10th inning and San Francisco rallied to beat Los Angeles.

Christian Arroyo and pinch-hitter Michael Morse homered for the Giants (8-14), who avoided matching their worst start in San Francisco after 22 games. The Giants didn’t get their first hit until the sixth inning and trailed 3-0 in the seventh before rallying to stun their division rivals.

Gorkys Hernandez singled off reliever Ross Stripling (0-2) to open the 10th. After Hernandez stole second, Conor Gillaspie walked. Pinch-hitter Nick Hundley sacrificed, and Hernandez beat first baseman Adrian Gonzalez’s throw to third, loading the bases for Pence.

Derek Law (2-0) retired three batters for the win.

Corey Seager homered for the Dodgers, who led 3-0 before Arroyo’s two-run homer off former Giants reliever Sergio Romo in the seventh. Morse, just called up from the minors, tied it with his drive off Pedro Baez in the eighth.

PADRES 8, DIAMONDBACKS 5: Ryan Schimpf hit a go-ahead, three-run homer with one out in the top of the ninth inning to rally San Diego past Arizona.

Schimpf, who entered in a double switch with San Diego down 5-3 in the sixth, began the day batting .102. In his second at-bat of the night, he took closer Fernando Rodney (1-1) into the right-field seats to give the Padres a 6-5 lead.

Yangervis Solarte added a two-run double later in the inning, and San Diego ended a four-game losing streak.

Hunter Renfroe (MSU) and Erick Aybar also homered for the Padres. Ryan Buchter (1-0) won in relief and Brandon Maurer got his fourth save.

The crowd of 12,215 was the smallest for a regular-season Diamondbacks game at Chase Field.

Paul Goldschmidt had three hits and three RBIs for Arizona, tying a club record by reaching base in nine consecutive plate appearances Tuesday and Wednesday.

ANGELS 8, ATHLETICS 5: Matt Shoemaker pitched Los Angeles past Oakland for his first win since having brain surgery after being struck in the head by a line drive last September.

Shoemaker (1-1) went five innings in his fifth start of the year. Bud Norris pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Yonder Alonso and Matt Joyce homered for the Athletics.

Sean Manea (1-2) got through just two innings, allowing three runs before his night ended because of left shoulder tightness. Manea retired the first three batters he faced, then allowed three runs on four hits in the second.