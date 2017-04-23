MLB Roundup: Tigers, Twins get physical

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS – Twins slugger Miguel Sano punched Tigers catcher James McCann in the mask Saturday during a bench-clearing scrap in the fifth inning of Detroit’s 5-4 victory over Minnesota.

Two innings after Tigers outfielder JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch, Detroit starter Matthew Boyd threw behind Sano, who pointed his finger toward Boyd and yelled out at the mound. McCann intervened and appeared to put his mitt in the face of Sano, who immediately took exception and let fly with a right hand.

There was plenty of pushing and shoving near home plate as both benches and bullpens emptied, though there did not appear to be any other punches thrown. Sano and Boyd were both ejected.

Jones took a 90 mph fastball in the mouth from Twins reliever Justin Haley in the third and left the game. The rookie center fielder was escorted to the bench bleeding from a split lip and later went to the hospital for a CT scan. He will be placed on the disabled list Sunday, the Tigers said.

After the game, the Twins put Haley on the 10-day DL with right biceps tendinitis.

Nicholas Castellanos and Justin Upton each hit a solo home run for the Tigers, who placed star slugger Miguel Cabrera (groin) on the disabled list before the game and used five relievers after Boyd was tossed. Blaine Hardy (1-0) won in relief and Francisco Rodriguez earned his sixth save in eight chances.

Michael Tonkin (0-1) took the loss.

CUBS 12, REDS 8: Willson Contreras hit his first career grand slam and Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward each added a three-run shot, powering Chicago past Cincinnati.

Jake Arrieta (3-0) returned to the mound where he threw his second career no-hitter last April 21 and struggled mightily at the outset, giving up two homers in the first inning. Chicago’s offense pulled him through with another homer-heavy game at Great American Ball Park. Arrieta helped with an RBI triple.

The Cubs have won 20 of their last 24 games against the Reds, including 17 of 21 at Great American Ball Park. The Cubs have homered in each of their last 14 games in Cincinnati.

Rizzo connected in the first inning against left-hander Cody Reed (1-1), who was moved into the Reds’ injury-depleted rotation. Contreras hit his grand slam in the second, Reed’s final inning.

Heyward’s second homer in two days made it 11-5 in the sixth.

NATIONALS 3, METS 1: Gio Gonzalez pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning to win again at Citi Field, and Washington beat New York for its sixth straight victory.

Gonzalez (2-0) gave up two singles in 6 1/3 innings. The lefty improved to 9-1 lifetime on the Mets’ home field.

Still missing slugger Yoenis Cespedes and other injured starters, New York has lost seven of eight.

Koda Glover, the fourth Washington pitcher, completed the combined two-hitter by getting the last out for his first big league save.

Jacob deGrom (0-1) struck out 10 and walked six in 5 2/3 innings. He was supposed to pitch Friday night, but was scratched with a stiff neck.

Trea Turner returned to the Nationals’ starting lineup from a strained right hamstring and hit an RBI double. A day after being activated from the disabled list, he hustled home on Ryan Zimmerman’s single for a 3-0 lead in the fifth.

YANKEES 11, PIRATES 5: Pinch-hitter Chris Carter drilled a three-run homer in the eighth inning off reliever Felipe Rivero to lift New York over Pittsburgh.

Carter sent the first pitch he saw from Rivero (1-1) into the bullpen beyond the center field fence for his first homer with the Yankees. Starlin Castro added a three-run shot of his own and Aaron Judge hit his team-high sixth home run for New York. Ronald Torreyes had four hits and two RBIs.

Dellin Betances (2-1) earned the win in relief.

Andrew McCutchen hit his third home run and had a sacrifice fly for Pittsburgh. David Freese added a solo home run, but the Pirates fell apart late.

ATHLETICS 4, MARINERS 3: Adam Rosales and Ryon Healy each homered in the first inning, Jharel Cotton pitched six innings of two-run ball and Oakland beat Seattle for its fifth straight win.

The two hottest A’s hitters quickly got to Ariel Miranda (1-2). Rosales led off with his second homer, and two batters later, Healy hit a two-run shot, his third this season and first since April 6.

Cotton (2-2) gave up two runs and six hits. Ryan Madson got four outs for his first save.

Miranda allowed four runs and seven hits over three-plus innings.

RAYS 6, ASTROS 3: Tim Beckham’s third straight hit came during a four-run sixth inning that helped carry Tampa Bay over AL West-leading Houston.

Beckham, who tripled and singled in two at-bats against starter Charlie Morton (1-2), drove in a run with his single in the sixth off reliever Will Harris. Evan Longoria had a two-run double for the Rays, who have won four of five.

The loss broke the Astros’ three-game win streak.

Austin Pruitt (2-0) got the win after 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief. Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Astros center fielder George Springer, playing in his major league-leading 205th straight game, left in the fifth with a tight left hamstring.

Houston took an early 2-0 lead when Evan Gattis and Jose Altuve hit their first home runs of the season off Rays starter Blake Snell.

ORIOLES 4, RED SOX 2: Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop homered in succession off knuckleballer Steven Wright, Jayson Aquino won his first big league start and Baltimore beat Boston for its fourth straight victory.

Baltimore will seek to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday. The Orioles have not lost a series this year and own the best record in the majors (12-4).

Aquino (1-0) allowed two runs and six hits over six innings to earn his first career victory. The 24-year-old lefty previously pitched three times in relief, all last year with Baltimore.

Mychal Givens followed with two perfect innings, Donnie Hart got two outs in the ninth and Darren O’Day finished for his first save.

Jackie Bradley Jr. homered for the Red Sox, who were without injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

Wright (1-2) gave up four runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. Just 10 days earlier, the right-hander got only four outs and yielded eight runs against Baltimore at Fenway Park.

PHILLIES 4, BRAVES 3, 10 INN.: Maikel Franco hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Philadelphia over Atlanta.

Adonis Garcia’s infield single drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th after Brandon Phillips hit a tying solo homer off Edubray Ramos with two outs in the ninth, but Philadelphia rallied against Jim Johnson (2-1).

The Phillies have won four of five while the Braves have lost five straight after winning five in a row.

Jeanmar Gomez (2-1) allowed an unearned run in the 10th but earned the win.

INDIANS 7, WHITE SOX 0: Carlos Carrasco pitched eight innings of three-hit ball, helping Cleveland shut out Chicago for the second straight night.

Carrasco (2-1) struck out eight and did not allow a runner to reach second base.

The White Sox haven’t scored in 23 innings. Cleveland ace Corey Kluber threw a three-hitter against them Friday night.

Edwin Encarnacion and Michael Brantley each hit a two-run homer and Jose Ramirez added a solo shot as the Indians won their fifth straight. Encarnacion connected on an 0-2 pitch from Mike Pelfrey (0-1), who made his season debut in place of injured James Shields.

The White Sox have been outscored 19-1 during a three-game skid.

CARDINALS 4, BREWERS 1: Pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz delivered a go-ahead homer in the seventh, Lance Lynn (Ole Miss) pitched six strong innings and St. Louis defeated Milwaukee.

Diaz, who didn’t start at shortstop due to back stiffness and a sore shoulder, homered leading off the seventh against reliever Carlos Torres (0-2).

Lynn (2-1) gave up a run and three hits. He struck out seven and walked two.

Seung Hwan Oh got his fourth save in five tries.

The Brewers loaded the bases in the eighth, but Brett Cecil got Travis Shaw to pop out to end the inning.

Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson didn’t allow an earned run in six innings.

RANGERS 2, ROYALS 1: Elvis Andrus hit an RBI single with one out in the ninth inning and Texas topped Kansas City.

It was the second time in three games that the Rangers won in their final at-bat against the Royals.

Rougned Odor led off the ninth with a sharp single off Travis Wood (0-2), who didn’t face another batter before Peter Moylan took over. After Odor stole second base, Andrus hit a sharp single to left field.

Matt Bush (1-0) threw a scoreless ninth with a strikeout.

Mike Napoli homered for the Rangers, who have won three straight for the first time this season. They go for a four-game sweep on Sunday.

Both starting pitchers, Ian Kennedy for Kansas City and Nick Martinez for the Rangers, allowed one run on four hits over seven innings.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, DODGERS 5: Yasmany Tomas homered twice and David Peralta hit a team-record four doubles, leading Arizona over Los Angeles.

Chris Herrmann and Jake Lamb each hit a two-run homer for the Diamondbacks. Peralta scored three times and Tomas drove in his third run by drawing a bases-loaded walk as part of a three-run seventh inning.

Arizona improved to 8-1 at home and 12-7 overall, with wins in five of its last seven games. The Diamondbacks’ home record is the best after nine games in franchise history.

Kike Hernandez hit a leadoff home run for the Dodgers (8-10), who have lost five of six.

Herrmann connected off starter Kenta Maeda (1-2) in the fourth, giving the Diamondbacks a 5-2 lead on the way to their fourth straight win over Los Angeles this month.

Robbie Ray (2-0) labored through 5 1/3 innings, but got enough run support to win.

ROCKIES 12, GIANTS 3: Antonio Senzatela got his third win in four major league starts, Trevor Story homered for the second straight night and Colorado beat San Francisco.

Charlie Blackmon tripled and homered, and Mark Reynolds also went deep for the Rockies, who have won five of six and can sweep the Giants with a win Sunday. San Francisco has lost five of six and dropped to 6-12 overall, worst in the NL.

Senzatela (3-0) allowed one run and four hits with no walks in seven innings.

Reynolds drove in four runs.

Matt Moore (1-3) went four innings and allowed six runs on nine hits, dropping to 0-2 with a 12.34 ERA in three appearances at Coors Field.

Giants center fielder Denard Span left the game after crashing into the wall shoulder-first while catching Blackmon’s deep drive for the final out of the second. The team said Span has a mild shoulder sprain, and he was scheduled for X-rays.

MARLINS 6, PADRES 3, 11 INN.: Dee Gordon scored on his own swinging bunt in a crazy play during the 11th inning, Giancarlo Stanton homered twice and Miami beat San Diego.

The Marlins went ahead 4-2 with no outs in the 11th thanks to San Diego’s sloppy defense. With Justin Bour aboard on a pinch-hit single, reliever Jose Torres (1-1) fielded Gordon’s dribbler and threw it away, with the ball rolling all the way into the right-field corner to allow Bour to score. Hunter Renfroe (MSU) had difficulty picking up the ball, allowing Gordon to sprint home.

Stanton added a two-run homer for a four-run lead.

Brad Zielger (1-0) pitched the 10th for the win. AJ Ramos relieved Junichi Tazawa with runners on first and third and no outs in the 11th and got three outs for his third save.

Dan Straily struck out a career-high 14 in seven innings for Miami.

ANGELS 5, BLUE JAYS 4: Andrelton Simmons hit a tiebreaking grand slam, Tyler Skaggs pitched into the eighth inning and Los Angeles held off slumping Toronto.

Simmons connected in the third inning off Casey Lawrence (0-2) for his second career slam, helping the Angels snap a three-game skid and win for the second time in 11 games.

Skaggs (1-1) gave up a run in the first but settled down to hold the Blue Jays to five hits over the next six innings, getting them to hit into three double plays along the way.

Toronto is a major league-worst 4-13 and placed star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day disabled list before the game. Tulowitzki has a strained right hamstring.

Kevin Pillar and Justin Smoak homered late for Toronto.

Bud Norris pitched the ninth for his first save.