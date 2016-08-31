MLB Roundup: Wieters’ blast lifts Orioles

Associated Press

BALTIMORE – Matt Wieters hit a tiebreaking two-run homer off Jason Grilli in the eighth inning, leading the Baltimore Orioles to a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

The Orioles pulled within three games of the first-place Blue Jays, who had won four in a row.

Michael Saunders tied it at 3 with a two-run homer against Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez in the seventh.

Jonathan Schoop walked with two outs in the Baltimore eighth and Wieters followed with a drive to right off Grilli (4-2) for his 12th homer of the season.

Brad Brach (8-2) picked up the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Zach Britton got his league-leading 39th save.

METS 7, MARLINS 4: Curtis Granderson came off the bench and homered twice, powering the Mets to the victory.

Asdrubal Cabrera extended his recent tear at the plate, hitting a two-run homer in his return to the lineup after missing one start due to a sore left knee. Rookie right-hander Seth Lugo (2-2) pitched six effective innings and Jeurys Familia earned his major league-leading 43rd save as the Mets won for the eighth time in 10 games.

By taking the first two games of the four-game series, New York (68-64) moved ahead of slumping Miami for second place in the NL East.

Christian Yelich hit a two-run homer for the Marlins, who have dropped four straight and six of eight overall. Tom Koehler (9-10) got the loss.

NATIONALS 3, PHILLIES 2: Max Scherzer struck out 11 in eight innings, helping Washington to the road win.

Scherzer (15-7) allowed two runs and three hits. Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless ninth for his 37th save.

Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff (9-13), who had walked just six batters in his last eight starts, issued three walks and yielded five hits and three runs through six innings.

Ryan Howard hit a two-run homer in the seventh for Philadelphia, which has dropped six of eight to fall 12 games below .500.

CUBS 3, PIRATES 0: Kyle Hendricks threw seven dominant innings to lower the majors’ best ERA to 2.09 and Anthony Rizzo homered in the Cubs’ 21st victory in August.

Hendricks (13-7) allowed three hits and walked one. Carl Edwards Jr. worked the eighth and Aroldis Chapman finished the four-hitter for his 31st save as the Cubs improved to 21-6 this month, one win shy of the best August in franchise history set in 1932.

Rizzo belted a two-run homer off Chad Kuhl (3-2) in the first and Miguel Montero added an RBI single as the Cubs improved to 84-47.

Kuhl allowed four hits in five innings as the Pirates lost their second straight after winning four in a row.

RANGERS 8, MARINERS 7: Rougned Odor hit a game-ending two-run homer, sending the AL-best Rangers to the victory.

Odor’s 25th homer was a drive to the hill in center field on a 2-2 pitch from Edwin Diaz (0-3), who had converted his first 11 save chances of the season.

Adrian Beltre also homered for the Rangers, who won their fourth straight game and have a 10 1/2-game lead over third-place Seattle in the AL West. Houston remained 8 1/2 games back after winning earlier Tuesday against Oakland.

Matt Bush (6-2), who yielded a go-ahead sacrifice fly to Robinson Cano in the eighth, came back for the ninth to finish the game.

INDIANS 5, TWINS 4: Francisco Lindor drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and Cleveland extended Minnesota’s losing streak to 12 games.

Lindor’s double off Alex Wimmers (0-1) snapped a 4-4 tie and helped the Indians maintain their lead over second-place Detroit in the AL Central.

Rajai Davis hit a three-run homer and Jason Kipnis added a solo shot for Cleveland, which trailed 4-1 in the second after the Twins knocked around Josh Tomlin. Dan Otero (4-1) pitched 2 2/3 hitless innings, Bryan Shaw worked out of a jam in the seventh and Andrew Miller got five outs for his third save since joining Cleveland.

Minnesota’s current slide is the third longest in club history. The Twins lost 13 straight in 1961 and a team-record 14 consecutive games in 1982.

TIGERS 8, WHITE SOX 4: Ian Kinsler homered and drove in four runs, helping Detroit rally for the win.

Kinsler came into the game hitting .085 (4 for 47) in his last 13 games, but he hit a two-run homer in the fifth and added a two-run single in Detroit’s four-run sixth inning.

JaCoby Jones had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers in his major league debut. Bruce Rondon (5-2) picked up the win in relief of Daniel Norris, who allowed three runs in five innings.

Todd Frazier homered for Chicago. Matt Albers (2-6) got the loss.

CARDINALS 2, BREWERS 1, 10 INN.: Zach Duke stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout in the 10th after Randal Grichuk hit an RBI single in the top half of the inning, lifting St. Louis to the road win.

Seung Hwan Oh (4-2) pitched out of a jam in the ninth to get the win. Duke got his first save with the Cardinals by striking out pinch-hitter Manny Pina after Matt Bowman walked three batters.

The Cardinals’ Jhonny Peralta led off the 10th with a single off Corey Knebel (0-2) and moved to third on Yadier Molina’s ground-rule double. Jeremy Hazelbaker, who ran for Peralta, scored the winning run on Grichuk’s flare to right.

St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright and Milwaukee’s Wily Peralta dueled for seven innings, leaving a 1-1 game for the bullpens.

ASTROS 3, ATHLETICS 1: Collin McHugh threw six scoreless innings for Houston, and Colby Rasmus and Evan Gattis homered.

Rasmus put Houston up 1-0 with a homer in the second inning in his first at-bat since returning from the 15-day disabled list. Rasmus went on the DL on Aug. 5 with a cyst in his right ear.

Gattis hit a solo homer in the seventh to make it 3-0.

McHugh (9-10) allowed four hits and struck out five. Ken Giles pitched the ninth for his sixth save.

Houston remained two games behind Baltimore for the second AL wild card.

Oakland’s Kendall Graveman (MSU) allowed three runs and four hits in seven innings and fell to 10-9.

RAYS 4, RED SOX 3: Evan Longoria broke a tie with a solo homer in the eighth inning, clearing Fenway Park’s “Green Monster” and rallying Tampa Bay to the victory.

Tampa Bay’s Luke Maile hit a two-run drive with two outs in the seventh for his second career homer. Enny Romero (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win and Alex Colome got three outs for his 29th save.

Hanley Ramirez hit his 18th homer and drove in two runs for Boston. Clay Buchholz (5-10) took the loss, pitching the eighth and allowing Longoria’s 31st homer.

BRAVES 7, PADRES 3: Julio Teheran won for the first time in 10 starts, and Braves rookie Dansby Swanson drove in three runs.

Teheran began the night with the lowest run support in the major leagues, but the two-time All-Star used a rare offensive outburst by Atlanta to earn his first home victory since last Oct. 2, a span of 14 starts.

Oswaldo Arcia homered for San Diego. Edwin Jackson (3-5) was charged with five runs and seven hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Teheran (4-9) allowed two runs and struck out eight in seven innings.