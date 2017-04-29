MLB Roundup: Yankees erase eight-run deficit

Associated Press

NEW YORK – Matt Holliday hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees completed a stunning rally from an eight-run deficit, outslugging the Baltimore Orioles 14-11 on Friday night.

In a game of home run derby, Starlin Castro tied it with a two-run drive that capped a three-run burst in the ninth off Brad Brach. Then in the 10th, Holliday hit the eighth home run of the evening – five by the Yankees – with one out off Jayson Aquino (1-1).

Down 9-1 in the sixth, the Yankees pulled off their biggest comeback since overcoming a 9-0 gap to beat Boston 15-9 in 2012.

On the first true spring-like day in New York, the ball was flying. Featured were all kinds of monster shots – cleanup men Jacoby Ellsbury and Mark Trumbo connected for grand slams, and Yankees fan favorite Aaron Judge homered twice.

Manny Machado launched a 470-foot homer, the longest in the majors this year, and Welington Castro also homered for Baltimore.

Aroldis Chapman (1-0) pitched the 10th as the Yankees won their third straight and tied Baltimore at 14-7 for the AL East lead.

RED SOX 5, CUBS 4: Andrew Benintendi hit a solo homer off Jake Arrieta during a five-run first inning and Boston held on to beat Chicago.

Every Red Sox starter had at least one hit, and Hanley Ramirez, Mitch Moreland (Amory, MSU), Jackie Bradley Jr. and Christian Vazquez also drove in a run each.

Left-hander Drew Pomeranz (Ole Miss) got the win with six innings of two-run ball, surrendering solo homers to Kris Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. in the early innings before settling in. Pomeranz (2-1) allowed six hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Boston has won its last nine interleague games at Fenway Park.

Arrieta (3-1) logged his shortest start since Aug. 28, 2014, lasting only 4 1/3 innings and giving up 10 hits and three walks with five strikeouts.

BRAVES 10, BREWERS 8: Freddie Freeman’s two-run home run snapped a tie in the ninth and Atlanta rallied from a four-run deficit in the final three innings.

Freeman hit his eighth homer off Brewers closer Neftali Feliz (0-3), who was summoned to pitch the ninth in a tie game. Adonis Garcia led off the inning with a double and Freeman hit a 1-1 pitch over the wall in center field.

Jose Ramirez (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth and Jim Johnson worked the ninth for his fourth save in six chances.

Atlanta trailed 8-4 after six innings but scored six runs in the final three innings against Milwaukee’s bullpen. The Brewers’ Matt Barnes, who had not allowed a run in 12 1/3 innings this season, gave up three runs in the seventh to spark the Atlanta comeback.

The Braves scored another run in the eighth to tie the score.

RAYS 7, BLUE JAYS 4: Logan Morrison hit a two-run homer, Evan Longoria and Corey Dickerson added solo shots and Tampa Bay connected three times in the eighth inning to beat struggling Toronto.

Derek Norris added a solo homer in the ninth. He had two hits and two RBIs.

Kevin Pillar homered and reached base five times for the Blue Jays, who lost their third straight. Toronto’s 6-17 start is the worst in franchise history.

Pillar’s leadoff drive off Austin Pruitt (3-0) in the seventh gave the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead.

Dickerson homered off Marcus Stromani in the eighth and Longoria’s shot against Jason Grilli (1-3) tied the score, giving Toronto its big-league high eighth blown save,

MARINERS 3, INDIANS 1: Ariel Miranda allowed two hits and pitched into the sixth inning, Robinson Cano and Ben Gamel homered, and Seattle defeated Cleveland.

Miranda (2-2) didn’t give up a hit until Jose Ramirez’s one-out homer in the fourth. The left-hander, making his first career appearance against the Indians, struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings

Cano hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Gamel added a solo shot in the sixth, a towering drive to right.

Three pitchers combined to strike out 14 against the defending AL champions. Edwin Diaz recorded the final four outs, three on strikeouts, for his fourth save. He struck out Edwin Encarnacion with a runner on to end the eighth and pitched a perfect ninth.

Carlos Carrasco (2-2) gave up both home runs and struck out seven in eight innings.

ASTROS 9, ATHLETICS 4: Charlie Morton struck out a career-high 12, George Springer singled home the tying run in his return from a leg injury and Houston handed Oakland its fifth straight loss.

Khris Davis hit a three-run homer in the first and a solo shot in the third, putting Oakland ahead 4-3 with his ninth home run this season.

Springer, back from a strained left hamstring that forced him to miss four games, singled to tie the score in the fourth.

Houston took a 6-4 lead in the fifth on Evan Gattis’ RBI single and Alex Bregman’s sacrifice fly. Carlos Beltran had reached on a throwing error by second baseman Jed Lowrie, one of a season-high three errors by the A’s that led to three unearned runs against Jharel Cotton (2-3).

CARDINALS 7, REDS 5: Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko homered and Yadier Molina short-circuited a rally with a bases-loaded pickoff to lead St. Louis tp its ninth win in 11 games.

The Cardinals moved above the .500 mark for the first time since winning its season opener against the Chicago Cubs.

The Reds have lost eight of nine.

Lance Lynn (3-1) allowed six hits and one run over six innings to record his third straight win for St. Louis. He struck out five and walked two.

Fowler hit a two-run homer off Tim Adleman (0-1) in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie. Gyorko pushed the lead to a 4-1 with a solo blast in the sixth.

ANGELS 6, RANGERS 3: Albert Pujols hit a tiebreaking three-run home run in the eighth inning and Los Angeles beat Texas.

Mike Trout also homered for the Angels, who led 1-0 after Yunel Escobar went deep on the first pitch of the game.

Pujols’ third homer of the season came on his first pitch from Jeremy Jeffress (0-2), who had already allowed a single to Kole Calhoun and walked Trout.

Deolis Guerra (1-1) picked up the win after a striking out two in a scoreless seventh inning.

Jose Alvarez worked a perfect ninth, getting his first save in his 157th career game.

METS 7, NATIONALS 5: Josh Edgin relieved Mets closer Jeurys Familia with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and got Bryce Harper to hit into a game-ending double play, stopping New York’s six-game losing streak.

The Mets had lost 10 of 11 and put star slugger Yoenis Cespedes on the disabled list before the game with a strained hamstring. Travis d’Arnaud then homered twice and had five RBIs for the Mets.

D’Arnaud hit a two-run homer in the second and a three-run drive in the fourth off Max Scherzer (3-2), who lasted six innings.

Jacob deGrom (1-1) struck out 12 in his third consecutive double-digit strikeout game and the 13th of his career.

WHITE SOX 7, TIGERS 3: Geovany Soto broke open a tie game with a two-run single in the eighth inning, helping Chicago beat Detroit.

Anthony Swarzak (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings for the White Sox, who won their fifth straight.

Tigers reliever Alex Wilson (0-1) allowed two hits and two unearned runs in the eighth. Detroit third baseman Nick Castellanos committed two errors in the inning, and three in the game, leading to Soto’s go-ahead hit.

PIRATES 12, MARLINS 2: Francisco Cervelli drove in three runs and Pittsburgh scored eight times in the second inning.

Jordy Mercer homered and had two RBIs, Josh Harrison had three hits and knocked in two, and Andrew McCutchen also drove in a pair of runs for the Pirates, who snapped a six-game losing streak to the Marlins.

Pittsburgh set season-highs in runs and hits by the fourth inning finishing with 18 hits and all eight starting position players recording at least one while Jose Osuna had four and Gift Ngoepe also had three.

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (2-0) allowed one run and five hits in five innings lowering his ERA to 2.08.

Adam Conley (1-2) allowed nine runs in 1 2/3 innings for Miami, which has lost three straight.

TWINS 6, ROYALS 4: Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer hit consecutive two-run doubles in the eighth inning and Minnesota handed Kansas City its eighth straight loss.

Sano also had a two-run homer in the fourth. He has eight hits in his last 11 at-bats.

Sano’s double high off the top of the left-center fence with the bases loaded scored Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton. Two pitches later, Mauer doubled off Joakim Soria (1-1) down the right-field line to score Max Kepler and Sano. Kepler had reached on a fielding error on Royals rookie right fielder Jorge Bonifacio.

Craig Breslow (1-0) retired the only batter he faced to pick up the win. Brandon Kintzler earned his sixth save in as many chances.

ROCKIES 3, DIAMONDBACKS 1: Trevor Story homered and rookie Kyle Freeland pitched six effective innings, helping Colorado move past Arizona into first place in the NL West.

The Rockies (15-9) moved a half-game ahead of the Diamondbacks (15-10) atop the division in the opener of the three-game series. Colorado also ended a three-game losing streak.

Freeland (3-1) gave up a run and six hits with two walks. He struck out two and lowered his earned run average to 2.93. Chris Rusin, Adam Ottavino and Greg Holland combined for three scoreless innings, with Holland earning his 10th save.

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray (2-1) struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings, but allowed three runs and five hits with three walks.

GIANTS 4, PADRES 3: Rookie Christian Arroyo homered, Brandon Belt had three hits including a double, and San Francisco beat San Diego.

Arroyo, playing in his fifth game since being called up on Monday, homered for the second time in three games leading off the bottom of the eighth inning off Ryan Butcher (1-1).

Joe Panik made a diving over-the-shoulder catch on Yangervis Solarte’s popup in short center field for the first out in the top of the ninth as Mark Melancon pitched a scoreless inning for his fifth save.

Derek Law (3-0) worked a scoreless eighth.

DODGERS 5, PHILLIES 3: Kenta Maeda found his form during seven solid innings to lead Los Angeles past Philadelphia.

Maeda (2-2) entered with an 8.05 ERA and had failed to reach the sixth inning in any of his four previous starts. The second year right-hander struck out a season-high eight and limited Philadelphia to five hits, a walk and two runs as Los Angeles snapped the Phillies’ six-game winning streak.

The Phillies pushed a run across in the eighth against two relievers, but Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth for his sixth save.

Jerad Eickhoff (0-2) gave up nine hits and five runs. It was the first time Eickhoff had given up more than three runs in his last 13 starts