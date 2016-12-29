Monk, Kentucky speed too much for Ole Miss

By Parrish Alford

OXFORD – It was Kentucky’s first visit to The Pavilion, but the play of its freshman guard was more suited for The United Center, Staples Center or Madison Square Garden.

In fact, Malik Monk may be at that NBA level soon.

The No. 8-ranked Wildcats were half-way to 120 points in the first 20 minutes, finding little early resistance from Ole Miss in a 99-76 win before a crowd of 9,086. Monk scored at more than a point-a-minute rate with 24 as Kentucky built at 60-39 halftime lead.

“You dig an early hole, and you start playing desperate basketball. That’s too good a team to have to play desperate against,” Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said.

Monk finished with 34 points and was 5-for-7 from 3-point range. It’s rarely about one player with Kentucky. Freshman forward Edrice Adebayo had 25 points and three blocked shots, and sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe had a triple double with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Sebastian Saiz led Ole Miss with 23 points. Deandre Burnett added 19, and Rasheed Brooks had 15.

Kentucky’s (11-2, 1-0 SEC) pressure bothered the Rebels, and it didn’t only show up in turnovers.

Point guard Cullen Neal already had two fouls when he pushed off an aggressive Kentucky defender with roughly 11 minutes left in the half. Officials had given Neal a pass on his first, lighter push, but not his second.

Pressure aside the Rebels got some clean looks early in transition and in halfcourt sets. They weren’t able to knock them down at such a rate as to stay in the game.

Kentucky, meanwhile, scored with lobs inside, but its team speed was really on display in how it beat the Rebels down the floor.

“Coach just said if they ever spread the court on us, just go,” Briscoe said. “I’m not calling plays.”

It was an 8-7 game when Kentucky reeled off 13 points to go up by two touchdowns at 21-7.

A reverse layup by Brooks with a feed from freshman Breein Tyree got Ole Miss (9-4, 0-1 SEC) to within 10, but Kentucky stretched out its lead again.

The Rebels hit only six of their first 21 shots. Kentucky had five more makes on three fewer attempts at the time.

Ole Miss got the deficit as low as 15 points in the second frame but was ultimately outscored by two.

Kennedy warned his player about Kentucky’s speed.

“They were just running by us in transition, and we lost composure early. We haven’t been very good at that against anybody,” he said. “We watch too much and find ourselves in no man’s land.”

