Mooreville’s Peugh gets better of Kossuth

By Blake Morgan

Daily Journal

KOSSUTH – Mooreville’s Andrew Peugh controlled the game from the mound against Kossuth on Thursday night, and when the game hung in the balance, he took matters into his own hands.

Peugh scored three runs off a strike to left field to break a stalemate in the sixth inning to win the 1-3A matchup 8-5.

“I’ve had trouble swinging by bat the last couple of weeks,” Peugh sad. “I knew if I went up there relaxed and saw the ball, maybe something good could happen.”

The game had playoff implications as well, as Mooreville (16-7, 8-1) clinches the division and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

“This was a good team win,” Mooreville head coach Derek Thompson said after his first win ever at Kossuth. “That’s what it takes to beat a team like Kossuth. I’m proud of my guys, they worked really hard and this shows what hard work does.”

In the decisive sixth inning, Kossuth (13-10, 6-3) pitcher Austin Higgs gave up a walk and hit two Mooreville batters to load the bases for Peugh.

In his other at-bats, Peugh advanced two runners with a sacrifice bunt and also had a single. His all-around batting and timely hitting helped give himself the win.

On the mound, Peugh recorded nine strikeouts and had very good command of his pitches. He was pulled after throwing six innings. With the exception of a four-run fifth inning, he pitched almost flawless.

The fifth inning helped bring Kossuth back into the game. Blaine Mercer and Nikolas Wilcher each had a single to get runners on base.

“They’re a good team,” Kossuth head coach Josh Dowdy said. “They have a lot of starters back from last year’s team, and we knew we’d have our hands full tonight.”

blake.morgan@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BlakeMorganDJ