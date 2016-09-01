Moreland swinging big bat since break

By Stephen Hunt

Special to the Journal

ARLINGTON, Texas – Mitch Moreland has been raking since the MLB All-Star break, but the Amory native knows he can hit even better down the stretch.

After hitting .229 in the first half with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs, the 30-year-old Moreland is hitting .291 with 11 more home runs in the second half.

The second-half sample size is only 40 games, but Texas veteran third baseman Adrian Beltre, Moreland’s teammate since 2011, always knew the Mississippi State product would rebound.

“He’s been hitting the ball well. He started a little slow, but he’s coming alive. We all knew that he was going to come back because he’s a great hitter,” Beltre said. “Hopefully, he can keep it going because we’re going to need him down the stretch.”

Moreland hasn’t altered his approach at the plate for the Rangers, who have the best record in the American League, knowing that in the end, results would eventually follow as long as he stuck to his hitting fundamentals.

“We play a really long season, so you just got to continue to get your work in, believe in what you’re doing and know that you’re going to have ups and downs, and stay convicted in what you’re doing,” Moreland said. “That’s the biggest thing. That’s what I’ve tried to do.”

During his upswing, Moreland, a free agent at the end of this season, has seen the Rangers make several notable additions, acquiring veteran outfielder Carlos Beltran and catcher Jonathan Lucroy at the Aug. 1 MLB non-waiver trade deadline. And last week, Texas brought up outfielder Carlos Gomez, who had earlier been released by Houston, from the minor leagues.

Beltran, Gomez and Lucroy have all fit in well in Arlington, but Moreland isn’t surprised.

“The guys that come in have done a great job. It’s a very family-oriented, family-type environment; it’s a brotherhood,” Moreland said. “Everybody welcomed those guys with open arms, and they fell right in here and jumped on board with us. It’s been a good ride so far. We’ve got a little ways to go. They’ve contributed, all of them, so far.”

And Beltre feels Moreland is one big reason why the newcomers have adjusted so quickly. “Great teammate, great to talk to, a guy that is easy to have any conversation (with),” Beltre said. “Great player overall, we are really happy to have him here.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco, Texas.