Move over for Mantachie-Mooreville Cup game

Northeast Mississippi high school football has the A-Game, Crosstown Classic, Joe Bowl and Shunk Bowl. Well, make way for Mantachie and Mooreville’s “Battle of the Highway 371 Cup.”

“One of our parents came up with the idea,” Mantachie coach T.J. Seago said. “They got a trophy made. Actually, it’s a big cup, about a foot and a half tall.”

The two schools are rebuilding this season – Mantachie’s 0-3 (8-4 and a playoff team a year ago) and Mooreville’s 1-2 (under first-year coach and former Troopers standout, John Keith).

The Mustangs have won three of the last four games in the series, including last year’s 21-20 win in Mantachie. Mooreville, which hosts the Mustangs at 7 p.m. Friday, won at home, 40-6, in 2014.

In the last 10 seasons, Mooreville leads the series 6-4 and won five straight from ‘07 through ‘11.

“It’s an intense deal,” said Mooreville’s Keith. “The game means a lot to the people in the communities.”

The schools are eight miles apart on Hwy. 371.

“I think they should call it ‘The Battle of Shiloh,’’’ said Keith, referring to the Shiloh Community on the Lee (Mooreville) and Itawamba (Mantachie) county line. “That community splits the two.”

The Troopers opened their season with back-to-back losses to Baldwyn (42-15) and Caledonia (49-24). They defeated New Site 42-0 last week for Keith’s first win as a head coach.

“That’s a milestone, but we’ve got to let that aspect go,” Keith said. “We’re focused on the next one.”

Mantachie has felt the bite of the injury bug early. As many as six starters will miss Friday’s game with injuries.

“We’re playing a lot of young players; they’re growing up,” Seago said. “We’ve got three skill players out. (Running back) Logan Pettigo is all we got.”

Pettigo has rushed for 303 yards and three TDs.

“It’s just a matter of making plays,” Seago said. “We’re just not finishing drives. That’s frustrating, but we’ve got to keep working and hanging in there.”

The Cup is officially up for grabs.

