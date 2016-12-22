MSU hopes momentum carries vs. Morehead

Mississippi State hopes to carry the confidence from its 42-point victory over Southern Miss on Monday into tonight’s home outing against Morehead State at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs established a new school record by draining 17 3-pointers against the Golden Eagles and face a Morehead State team that allows opponents to shoot 41.5 percent from the perimeter.

Mississippi State is 7-3 on the season led by sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, averaging 17.4 points per game.

The Eagles (3-8) snapped an eight-game skid with an 111-85 home win against Central Arkansas on Monday. Senior guard Xavier Moon paces Morehead State with 14.5 points.

Preston Spradlin is the Eagles’ interim coach after Sean Woods resigned on Dec. 15, two days following being charged with misdemeanor battery after two players accused him of assault.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 all-time against Morehead State, winning the last meeting 84-62 in Starkville in 1980.

Logan Lowery