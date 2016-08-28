MSU: Logan Lowery’s schedule analysis

Sept. 3, South Alabama: The Bulldogs will play their first game in the post Dak Prescott era. Dan Mullen has stated that more than one quarterback will play which likely means this one won’t be the blowout that it could be.

Winner: MSU

Sept. 10, South Carolina: The Gamecocks are one of only two teams in the SEC that Mullen has never beaten. That will change this year with South Carolina in its first year under Will Muschamp.

Winner: MSU

Sept. 17, at LSU: MSU will try to avenge last season’s last-second loss to the Tigers.

If LSU quarterback Brandon Harris is even the slightest bit improved to keep the Bulldogs from stacking the box against Leonard Fournette, then it could be a long night.

Winner: LSU

Sept. 24, vs. UMass (at Foxborough): Late addition to the schedule after Tulane backed out of visiting Starkville. The Bulldogs have beaten far better teams in NFL stadiums before under Mullen and this one shouldn’t even be close.

Winner: MSU

Oct. 8, Auburn: The Bulldogs’ lone home SEC game during the month of October. This will be one to circle as a “make or break” type of game for MSU’s season.

Winner: MSU

Oct. 14, at BYU: State won its only other visit to Provo 44-28 back in 2000. It will be the Bulldogs’ second long road trip in less than three weeks against a much more difficult opponent.

Winner: BYU

Oct. 22, at Kentucky: The Bulldogs are 7-0 against Kentucky under Mullen, including four wins in Lexington. That’s a trend that continues this year although it will be a close one with a much improved Wildcats’ team.

Winner: MSU

Oct. 29, Samford: Homecoming game will be the first time these two teams have met on the gridiron since 1963. It won’t be pretty for the visiting breed of Bulldogs.

Winner: MSU

Nov. 5, Texas A&M: The start of a pivotal four-game stretch in conference play to close out the regular season. MSU didn’t play well against the Aggies on the road last year.

Winner: Texas A&M

Nov. 12, at Alabama: Mississippi State is 0-7 against the Crimson Tide on Mullen’s watch. It’ll be 0-8 after this one.

Winner: Alabama

Nov. 19, Arkansas: The Bulldogs won a wild 51-50 shootout in Fayetteville last year with a blocked field goal on the final play. It will again be a close one and MSU has home field advantage.

Winner: MSU

Nov. 26, at Ole Miss: MSU has dropped two straight Egg Bowls to its state rival. The Bulldogs have only won once in Oxford under Mullen and their chances aren’t good this year.

Winner: Ole Miss