MSU Notebook: Bulldogs prove to be double trouble for Vols

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State was one rebound away from having three players notch double-doubles during its 64-59 comeback victory over Tennessee on Saturday.

Schnider Herard scored 12 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to record his second career double-double while Xavian Stapleton secured his first with 14 points and 11 boards off the bench.

It was the first time this season MSU has had multiple players with a double-double.

Mario Kegler was close to joining his teammates in accomplishing that feat, finishing with a career-high 17 points and nine rebounds.

Still not ready

I.J. Ready was still unable to play on Saturday, marking the second straight game the senior point guard has missed.

Ready sustained a calf injury last week during warm-ups prior to the Alabama game and limited to just two minutes. He missed the Ole Miss contest as well but returned to practice on Thursday.

However, Ready suffered a back injury during Friday’s practice and will undergo an MRI today to determine the severity of the issue.

Comeback kids

MSU overcame a 19-point margin in its victory over the Volunteers on Saturday.

But it wasn’t that long ago that the Bulldogs rallied back from another large deficit to win. MSU completed a 17-point comeback to win 75-74 against Vanderbilt at home last season when Quinndary Weatherspoon knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bulldogs their only lead of the game.

Quotable

“To have these guys so young and to have that kind of fight and find a way to comeback is really, really exciting for me. I’m very, very happy for our team because we needed this win. This was a huge win for us against a really good team, the hottest team in our league.” – MSU coach Ben Howland

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery