MSU Notebook: Schaefer values trips to the coast

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

BILOXI – Mississippi State made the first stop of the Road Dawgs Tour on the coast Wednesday night.

Athletic director John Cohen and coaches Ben Howland, Dan Mullen and Vic Schaefer spoke to hundreds of Bulldogs faithful outside the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

It wasn’t long ago that Schaefer brought his women’s basketball team to the coast to play. The Bulldogs defeated Tulane 66-49 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Nov. 16 and plans to return to Biloxi during the 2018-19 season.

“We’re going to play in Jackson this coming season and then I want to come back to the coast,” Schaefer said. “I’ve got two kids from down here and I love it down here.”

Adapting to Grantham

Mullen has certainly had his share of defensive coordinators over the years.

Todd Grantham finished his first spring in Starkville earlier this month and is the seventh defensive coordinator switch Mullen has made during his nine seasons.

Judging by all those previous experiences, Mullen believes his team has adapted well to Grantham’s new scheme and playbook.

“They’ve done a really good job,” Mullen said. “He really understands the philosophy of defense that I want. He’s obviously a veteran and experienced coach. His system fits into what we believe. I think our guys understand that and are picking it up pretty quickly.”

Scholarship available

Earlier this month, Howland released four-star signee Garrison Brooks from his national letter of intent, which allowed the 6-foot-10 forward to commit to North Carolina.

Brooks’ departure leaves Mississippi State with four-star prospects Nick Weatherspoon and KeyShawn Feazell in the 2017 class and a scholarship available.

Howland hasn’t decided yet if he will use that scholarship in this class or save it for the future.

“But it remains to be seen how we will use that scholarship and when,” Howland said. “It’ll all be based on what kind of opportunities to get a player we feel can fill that spot best.”

