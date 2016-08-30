MSU Notebook: Senior runners should get bulk of snaps

By Logan Lowery

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State coaches Dan Mullen and Greg Knox were able to balance four scholarship running backs when preparing a game plan last year.

Now, the Bulldogs will have to find a way to feed six hungry backs the football as redshirt freshmen Nick Gibson and Alec Murphy join the mix.

Mullen mentioned during his press conference on Monday that seniors Brandon Holloway and Ashton Shumpert would receive majority of the reps at the position. That duo split the starting role last season.

“I think it’ll play out the same as last year except that we’ll have more people in our arsenal,” Holloway said. “Aeris (Williams) will get a lot more playing time and so will (Dontavian) Lee. I think it’s going to work really well.”

Although all will likely dress in the first two games at home, the younger tailbacks may have to make an impact on special teams for them to be added to the travel roster for the first road game at LSU on Sept. 17.

“We’re not going to take six tailbacks to a game,” Mullen said. “I might take four tailbacks and a special teams player, so we’ve got to see who are the guys that are standing out on special teams.”

Proud of Prescott

Former MSU quarterback Dak Prescott has been the talk of the NFL this preseason.

In three games, Prescott has completed 78 percent of his passes for 454 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions while also rushing for 53 yards and two more scores.

“When I see what he’s done, I’m proud of him and what he’s accomplished,” Mullen said.

Prescott was named the Week 1 starter for the Cowboys after it was revealed veteran Tony Romo would be out 6 to 10 weeks with a compression fracture in his back.

“I’m sure it’s not how he wants to become the opening day starter, but knowing Dak he’ll be 100 percent prepared for that moment,” Mullen said. “The great thing about a guy like Dak is he’s going to handle the moment well. He’s been in and played in a lot of pressure situations and is going to prepare the right way.”

Status updates

Mullen did not elaborate on the specific status of senior defensive tackle Nick James after he was arrested in Starkville early Sunday morning for public intoxication.

However, James is not listed on the depth chart.

MSU will wait and announce any suspensions just prior to kickoff of Saturday’s season opener against South Alabama.

One player who will not play in that contest is senior viper Will Coleman. Coleman suffered a lower back injury in the Bulldogs’ first fall practice and is expected to miss the next two weeks.

