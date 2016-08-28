MSU: Position by position breakdown

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Junior Damian Williams, sophomore Nick Fitzgerald and redshirt freshman Nick Tiano have been battling since the spring to fill Dak Prescott’s shoes. Williams served as Prescott’s back-up in 2014 while Fitzgerald filled that role last season.

Running Backs

Mississippi State has six tailbacks on scholarship including four who saw action a year ago. Seniors Brandon Holloway and Ashton Shumpert headline the group but that duo only combined for 641 yards and one touchdown while splitting starts last year.

Offensive Line

The Bulldogs have three senior starters returning on the offensive line in center Jamaal Clayborn, right guard Devon Desper and right tackle Justin Senior. Sophomore Deion Calhoun will be filling the left guard slot while junior Martinas Rankin and sophomore Elgton Jenkins battle to become the bookend at left tackle.

Receivers

Fred Ross enjoyed a breakout season a year ago with 88 catches for 1,007 yards and five touchdowns. MSU will need wideouts like Donald Gray, Gabe Myles, Malik Dear and Jesse Jackson to step into bigger roles while a crop of talented freshmen get their first opportunities on the field.

Tight Ends

Due to career-ending concussions to Gus Walley, Justin Johnson is considered the group’s veteran player as only a true sophomore. First-year players will be counted on heavily behind him including juco transfer Jordan Thomas, a 6-foot-5, 295-pound target.

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

The Bulldogs are expected to showcase more of a three-man front this season which will highlight the skills set of seniors Nick James and Nelson Adams at nose guard.

A.J. Jefferson led State with 13.5 tackles for loss last season while fellow defensive end Jonathan Calvin had a stellar spring capped by four sacks in the spring game.

The addition of former five-star recruit Jeffery Simmons should held alleviate the talent loss of Chris Jones, who departed a year early for the NFL.

Linebackers

As deep as the defensive line is, the linebacking corps is just as deep and possibly even more talented.

Richie Brown returns after leading the team with 109 tackles and 6.5 sacks and will be joined in the middle by Leo Lewis, a highly touted recruit that redshirted last season.

Gerri Green and Will Coleman are competing for reps at viper, a hybrid defensive end/ outside linebacker position created by new coordinator Peter Sirmon. JT. Gray will start opposite the viper spot at “star.”

Cornerbacks

The Bulldogs’ depth took a major blow in the preseason as senior starters Tolando Cleveland and Cedric Jiles both suffered major injuries. Cleveland was lost for the year with a torn ACL while Jiles will be out until October with a broken arm.

Mississippi State now needs juniors Jamoral Graham and Lashard Durr, a juco transfer, to fill those roles.

Safeties

A trio of talented sophomores – Brandon Bryant, Jamal Peters and Mark McLaurin – headline at the position with Bryant leading the team with three interceptions a year ago. Senior Kivon Coman serves as the leader of the group.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker Westin Graves (15-of-18) and punter Logan Cooke (42.2 avg.) are both back.

Logan Lowery