MSU sweeps season series from Rebels

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

PEARL – For the first time in 20 years, Mississippi State completed a four-game sweep over Ole Miss.

After taking three games in Oxford earlier this season, the 10th-ranked Diamond Dogs finished off the feat with a 4-2 victory in the annual Governor’s Cup game at Trustmark Park Tuesday night.

MSU generated most of its offense on one swing of the bat by Brent Rooker in the fifth inning. Rooker went deep with a three-run shot onto the berm in left-center for his 17th round-tripper of the year.

Rooker went 2 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs and was selected as the game’s most valuable player.

Rooker was involved in the Bulldogs’ other run as well, scoring from second after his double to leadoff the eighth inning on a single by Ryan Gridley.

State (29-14) had nine hits on the night with Hunter Stovall going 2 for 3 and Josh Lovelady finishing 2 for 4 with two singles apiece.

The Rebels scored both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth when Thomas Dillard doubled and scored on a single by Cooper Johnson. Johnson later made his way home on a RBI double by Tate Blackman.

Ole Miss (25-16) collected seven hits with Johnson leading the way with his 2 for 4 performance with a double and an RBI and Will Goslan going 2 for 5. The Rebels stranded 13 base runners in the game.

Houston’s Denver McQuary earned his first career victory to even his record on the year. McQuary started and went 5 1/3 innings for Mississippi State surrendering two runs on five hits, five walks and four strikeouts.

Riley Self notched his second save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Greer Holston suffered the loss for the Rebels, falling to 2-3 on the year. Holston gave up three runs on six hits, one walk and three strikeouts in six innings of work.

Ole Miss travels to No. 15 Arkansas for a three-game series beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. on SEC Network. The Diamond Dogs host seventh-ranked Auburn Friday at 6:30 p.m.

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery