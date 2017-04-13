MSU’s Howland gives offseason update

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State guard Quinndary Weatherspoon sustained torn ligaments in his left wrist during the Bulldogs’ third game of the season against Boise State on Nov. 18.

It was determined at that time that Weatherspoon would require surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

In a surprising turn of events, the 6-foot-4 sophomore put off the surgery and returned to the court nine days later. He finished the season as MSU’s leading scorer, averaging 16.5 points per game.

Weatherspoon finally went under the knife on March 30 in New York City having pins inserted into his wrist. H will be in a hard cast for three months and will be out for five months.

Weatherspoon isn’t the only Bulldog going through the rehab process. Forward E.J. Datcher had surgery on Wednesday in Columbus to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder. Datcher is expected to miss 4-5 months.

“It’s unfortunate to have two guys to have full-on surgeries here,” said coach Ben Howland.

By the time both players are back out on the floor, they will have a pair of new teammates. Weatherspoon’s younger brother, Nick, and KeyShawn Feazell are both expected to enroll in classes for summer school in June.

Abdul Ado enrolled at State last fall but was ruled academically ineligible due to his high school transcript. The 6-11 forward began practicing with the Bulldogs in late December and will be fully cleared to play next season.

“We’re vastly improved because of him and his physicality, how hard he plays, the motor he has and how tough he is,” Howland said. “He definitely makes our team better. We would’ve definitely won three or four more games had he been able to play this year.”

One player who will not be back for the Bulldogs is Joe Strugg. Howland suspended Strugg indefinitely in February and confirmed on Tuesday that the 6-9 forward would not be returning to the team.

Howland was unaware of any other possible attrition outside of signee Garrison Brooks, who was granted a full release from his national letter of intent on Tuesday.

Another area Howland will have to address is hiring a new strength coach. David Deets, who has served in that capacity for the past two seasons, left to join Frank Haith at Tulsa earlier this month.

“We’re in a national search right now and we’ve had a lot of interest in that position,” Howland said.

Howland and his staff are able to work with their players up until next Thursday and plans to have a new strength coach hired by the time the team reports back for summer school.”

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery