MSU’s James arrested early Sunday

Mississippi State senior defensive tackle Nick James was arrested by the Starkville Police Department early Sunday morning.

The Starkville Daily News first reported that James was arrested for public intoxication at 1:36 a.m. at Rick’s Cafe.

An MSU spokesman released a statement that coach Dan Mullen “is aware of an incident involving Nick James” and is “currently getting more information on it.”

It was the second time James has been arrested for that offense, having also been charged with public intoxication on Feb. 15, 2015. He was also arrested for disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license in 2014 and driving without insurance the previous year.

James played in all 13 games for the Bulldogs last season with 10 starts. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder from Long Beach has made 43 career tackles, three for loss and forced a fumble.

Logan Lowery