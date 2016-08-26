Mullen expects to know his starting QB by Monday

By Logan Lowery

Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – With the start of the 2016 season only eight days away, the quarterback race at Mississippi State is starting to take shape.

While coach Dan Mullen is still not ready to reveal which signal caller will start next Saturday’s opener against South Alabama, he did provide some insight into how the battle is going.

“So it’s starting to sort itself out,” Mullen said “I see us playing more than one quarterback in the first game. I probably feel good with knowing who is going to start by Monday.”

Junior Damian Williams, sophomore Nick Fitzgerald and redshirt freshman Nick Tiano are still continuing to split snaps during practice. Each of their reps have increased since Elijah Staley announced he was transferring to Tyler Junior College in Texas over two weeks ago.

“It’s pretty close, even in the grading system,” Mullen said. “You’d think that will sort it out. It’s all within one percentage point of each other after about 2,500 snaps. So they’re all pretty much right there.”

Although Mullen hasn’t named a starting quarterback – in public or privately – he suspects his signal callers have an idea who he will go with.

“I think the guys kind of are getting that feeling of how it’s going to shake out a little bit themselves,” Mullen said. “If you ask them I bet they’d have a good feeling, even though I haven’t met with them all about it.”

Whichever way Mullen decides, the Bulldogs will be unable to avoid having inexperience behind center to start the year. Williams and Fitzgerald have combined to throw just 84 passes in their careers.

Williams is the only one of the group with any starting experience. The 6-foot-1, 229-pounder’s lone start came in the 2013 Egg Bowl as a true freshman and has seen action in 12 total games. He redshirted last season while recovering from a labrum injury.

Fitzgerald served as Dak Prescott’s understudy last season and played in eight games completing 11 of 14 passes for 235 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder also rushed 23 times for 127 yards and three more scores.

Tiano is the wild card of the competition. The 6-foot-4, 239-pounder hit on 8 of 13 passes for 99 yards, one touchdown and one interception in MSU’s spring game while also adding 76 yards on 10 carries on the ground.

“They all bring something different to the table, different skill sets,” said MSU quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson. “In a perfect world, you would have liked to have had (the starter) defined in the spring. But we don’t live in a perfect world. You play the hand you’ve been dealt.”

Mullen was not happy with the quarterback play during the Bulldogs’ initial fall scrimmage but saw vast improvement in their decision making during the second last Friday.

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery