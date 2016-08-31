Myrtle football team wins its debut game

By Donica Phifer

New Albany Gazette

NEW ALBANY – Less than a year from the go-ahead decision for Myrtle to field a football team, the Hawks gained a historic win on Monday night.

The first game in school history, played at BNA Bank Park, saw Myrtle post a 46-6 junior high victory over Walnut.

“You don’t plan it out or expect to win by that much,” Hawks coach Justin Hollis said. “But I knew with the effort that these kids had put in that we could. And they just laid the hammer down.”

Jaden Taylor threw for two touchdowns, one to Jackson Mayer and another to Eli Thompson. Thompson and Mayer, along with Ethen Hunt, each scored two TDs.