Nash gets it done on both ends of the floor for Booneville girls



BY GENE PHELPS

DAILY JOURNAL

BOONEVILLE – Booneville’s road to victory Friday night was finding Elly Nash.

The 5-foot-11 junior scored 17 points and defended Ingomar’s 6-footer, Mallory Russell, to lead the 3A Lady Blue Devils to a 49-31 victory over the 2A Lady Falcons in a battle of defending state champions in the Booneville Kiwanis Classic at Northeast.

“Elly was active on both ends of the floor,” Booneville coach Michael Smith said. “She started the game playing so well defensively on the big (Mallory) Russell kid. If you don’t stop them inside, they’re going to punish you.

“She was locked in on what they were trying to do. She played a great game.”

Russell scored 12 points to lead Ingomar, which was held to only two field goals in the second half. One of those came on a layup by Russell.

The game was tied 19-19 at halftime. Booneville (9-2) opened the second half with an 11-2 run against the Lady Falcons (14-2).

Booneville senior guard Adallice Young connected on three of her six 3-pointers in the Lady Devils’ surge. She finished with a game-high 19 points.

“(Young) comes out and makes three in a row in a game it’s hard to score in … that was it,” Ingomar coach Trent Adair said. “She’s really good; one of the best players in the state.”

Smith is impressed with how Young, the Daily Journal’s 2016 Player of the Year, has come back from off-season knee surgery. She scored 31 points before Christmas in a loss to Tupelo.

“She’s shooting much better,” he said. “Hopefully, she’s getting in better shape. She’s worked really hard.”

The loss ended a two-game losing streak – Red Bay, Ala., and Tupelo – for the Lady Devils.

“I think some thought the world was going to end,” Smith said of Booneville’s two-game skid. “We want to play the best schedule possible.”

(B) Biggersville 70, Nettleton 55: Devonte Spears scored 24 points and Greg Robinson added 21, including two late dunks, to lead the Lions (8-4).

Nettleton (10-3) was led by Bud Hammond, who scored 20, including four 3-pointers. Vashawn Pounds added 13 and Tyler Jernigan 10 for the Tigers.

“We played hard; I’m proud of them,” Biggersville coach Cliff Little said.

gene.phelps@journalinc.com

Twitter: @genephelps