Nashville hosting first leg of Rebel Road Trip

The sixth annual Rebel Road Trip begins today in Nashville with a 5:30 p.m. stop.

Ole Miss athletics director Ross Bjork and football coach Hugh Freeze will be the primary speakers at 11 fan meetings over the next six days.

Ole Miss chancellor Jeff Vitter and other coaches will speak at select stops.

The Northeast Mississippi meetings will be in Corinth at the Crossroads Arena Monday at 5:30 and in Tupelo at the BancorpSouth Conference Center Wednesday at 5:30.

The tour will stop in Dallas Tuesday morning at 11:30.

Other stops include Greenville, Olive Branch, Pascagoula, Laurel and Oxford.

Memphis and Jackson meetings will take place in July.

Tupelo advance tickets are $20. Door tickets in Tupelo and Corinth are $25.

Visit OleMissSports.com for more information.

Parrish Alford