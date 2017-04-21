Neal to leave Ole Miss

OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball guard Cullen Neal has asked for and been granted his release.

The decision comes a day after Ole Miss signed Markel Crawford, a 6-foot-5 graduate transfer from Memphis who, like Neal, is a guard who plays both the point and shooting spots.

Neal, himself a graduate transfer but in the unusual position of having two years of eligibility, played in all 36 games last year with 12 starts. He averaged 23.6 minutes, 9.4 points and shot 40.9 percent from 3-point range.

He played for his father, Craig Neal, at New Mexico before transferring to Ole Miss.

Parrish Alford