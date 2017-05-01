Nettleton native Rea added to DSU’s Hall of Fame

By Patrick Ochs

Sun Herald

Coming out of Nettleton High in the mid-1990s, Brian Rea was a lightly recruited dual-sport athlete. He was content to attend nearby Itawamba Community College – at least until Delta State started showing interest late in his senior year.

Rea made the long trek to the Cleveland campus for a tryout – his first such trip to the Delta – and on his way home received a call saying he’d been offered a scholarship. He practically accepted on the spot.

Both Rea and the Statesmen made the right call. Delta State announced last week that he will be one of 10 inducted into the Delta State Sports Hall of Fame during homecoming weekend, Oct. 5-6.

“I’m humbled,” said Rea, who now coaches baseball at Ocean Springs High School. “Just a great honor. It’s something that I really hadn’t had a great opportunity to reflect on yet, other than Delta State was so great to me and gave me a great opportunity to continue as a student athlete.

“I’m just one of those small-town Mississippi guys that they gave an opportunity to get an education and play baseball.”

While he redshirted in 1996, the Statesmen posted a 52-8 record and finished third in the College World Series.

“After watching that team, I never thought I’d ever step on the field,” he said with a laugh. “They were so good.”

He got his shot in 1997 and went on to start for four seasons.

In the books

He earned All-Gulf South Conference and All-GSC West Division honors in 1998, 1999 and 2000 and All-South Central Region laurels in 1999. He also earned Delta State’s Freshman of the Year Award.

His career accomplishments can still be found in DSU’s record books.

He ranks first in career hits (302), third in runs (227), fourth in games played (212), seventh in batting average (.387), seventh in total bases (397), eighth in walks (103) and ninth in career RBIs (165).

He hit .439 in 1998 and .429 in 1999, ranking second and third, respectively, on the single-season batting-average list. His 87 runs scored in 2000 and 91 hits in 1999 are tied for sixth in a single season. He also owns the single-game record with six runs scored against LeMoyne Owen in 1999. He’s is still ranked second in the GSC in career hits (302) and third in career runs scored (227).

“Delta State is a special place,” he said. “You talk to anybody who has gone to school there or played for that baseball fraternity. There’s a bunch of us out there coaching. We’re all over the high school, junior college and four-year ranks.

“In my opinion, it’s the most tradition-rich baseball program in the state.”